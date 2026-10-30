Space Stock Spacex (Nasdaq: SPCX) Drifts Back To Earth

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including space stocks issues a news and trading alert for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) (Nasdaq: SPCX ).

The stock is down again in today's trading, currently at 170.45 -14.55 (-7.87%). The initial buying FOMO has settled into reality and the stock is down significantly from its high following its IPO. Profit taking and a more realistic approach to the market may stall this space stock rocketing again short term.

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Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: SPCX) today announced the commencement of its inaugural offering of senior unsecured notes, subject to market conditions and other factors. The Notes will be unsecured obligations of SpaceX and will rank equally in right of payment with all existing and future unsubordinated indebtedness, liabilities and other obligations of SpaceX.

SpaceX intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering to repay the outstanding borrowings under its bridge loan facility in full, to pay related fees and expenses, and any remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.