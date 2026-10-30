SK Hynix Overtakes Samsung As Korea's Most Valuable Company, Lifting Memory Stocks Before Micron's Report

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and technology stocks issues a memory-sector update.

The move

SK Hynix (000660) closed up 5.6%, lifting its market value to about $1.35 trillion (2,080.4 trillion won), while Samsung (005930) eased 0.14% to about 2,066.7 trillion won, according to Reuters - making SK Hynix South Korea's most valuable listed company for the first time since 2000, on its lead in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the stacked memory used in AI accelerators. Samsung disputes the ranking, arguing that on a basis including its preferred shares its market value is higher, at about 2,252 trillion won, though most outlets - like the figures here - rank by common shares. Reuters said SK Hynix captured 61% of the global HBM market in 2025, ahead of Micron's 21% and Samsung's 17%. U.S. memory names rose in sympathy in early trade - Micron (Nasdaq: MU) reported up about 8.7%, Western Digital (Nasdaq: WDC) about 5.2%, Seagate (Nasdaq: STX) about 4%, and SanDisk about 3.6% - though those intraday U.S. figures come from aggregated quote data rather than a Tier 1-2 source and should be confirmed against a live feed.

SK Hynix passing Samsung is the clearest market signal yet that HBM, not commodity DRAM, is where memory's value is now concentrated.

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The rally is about HBM, the memory AI chips need. Reuters put SK Hynix's 2025 HBM share at 61%, and its more than 340% gain this year tracks demand for the stacked memory that feeds AI accelerators.

Micron's June 24 report is the next test. With U.S. memory names rising in sympathy, Micron's results on June 24 will show whether the AI-memory demand driving SK Hynix is translating into U.S. supplier numbers.

The memory move was part of a broader AI bid that also pulled Nebius and CoreWeave into theNasdaq-100, on a daystocks edged higher.

Disclosure: Any share or index prices referenced are intraday or premarket, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels. Several intraday moves are sourced from market live-blogs and aggregators and should be confirmed against a live feed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, analyst estimates, deal terms, and company figures are attributed to their named sources.