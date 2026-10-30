MU Vs. Peace Negotiations

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Stock bulls weren't fearful of the long weekend, yet distinct selling gripped key sectors before the closing bell. The reason is plain derisking rather than expecting the peace memorandum to fall apart over the weekend - it's clear by Trump's own account why he had to do it (check out the SPR). The dollar clearly continuing higher before pulling back into the close (how well does that mirror yields?) is though the key feature of where the Warsh Fed priorities are.

Equities having recovered overnight Thursday, and continuing confidently through intraday volatility into the closing bell, is another key feature that will carry over into next week - how about recession or slowdown risks, would XLI keep up this well? And peace or no peace in the Mideast as that was an important factor having hand in Thursday's rally?

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Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 4 more of them, with commentaries.

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All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.