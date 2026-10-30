Bitcoin Breaks Below $63,000 In A Leverage Flush As Risk-Off Grips Markets

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leading investor news and research portal covering crypto and blockchain stocks, reports on a sharp slide in Bitcoin and the broader crypto complex.

The slide

Bitcoin broke below $63,000 amid a leverage flush and continued spot-ETF outflows, dragging Ether and the broader complex lower alongside the equity-market risk-off, per CoinDesk and others. CoinDesk's header showed Bitcoin near $62,340 (down 2.71%) and Ether near $1,649 (down 5.49%), with prices varying slightly by feed. More than $500 million was liquidated across crypto in 24 hours, with roughly 80% of it from long positions. Separately, Metaplanet was removed from an S&P Japan index, and the tokenized real-world-asset market topped $51 billion.

Bitcoin falling with stocks, rather than acting as a hedge, confirms it is still trading as a high-beta risk asset when leverage unwinds.

The drop is a leverage flush, not just selling. Roughly 80% of the more than $500 million in 24-hour liquidations came from long positions, so forced selling amplified the move below $63,000.

Crypto moved with the risk-off tape. Bitcoin and Ether fell alongside equities and metals, a sign the selloff was a broad de-risking rather than a crypto-specific event.

The crypto slide tracked the same risk-off move that hitprecious metals and sent equitiessharply lower.

Disclosure: Any share, index, commodity or crypto prices referenced are intraday or premarket, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels; several are live quotes that will move into the close and should be confirmed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, analyst views, deal terms, and company figures are attributed to their named sources.