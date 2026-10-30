First Quantum's Cobre Panama Mine Passes Its Audit At 88%, Keeping A Copper Restart In Play

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leading investor news and research portal covering mining and metals stocks, reports on breaking news for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX: FM ).

The audit

A government-commissioned independent audit of First Quantum's (TSX: FM) shuttered Cobre Panama copper mine found it broadly compliant, with an overall 88% score across 370 commitments, while flagging shortfalls in reforestation, biodiversity and water management, per the Globe and Mail and Reuters. The auditor, SGS Panama Control Services, delivered the review on June 19. Scotiabank characterized the outcome as broadly positive and supportive of an eventual restart under renegotiated terms - an analyst view, not a decision. A separate April approval already allows First Quantum and partner Franco-Nevada (TSX / NYSE: FNV) to process about 38 million tonnes of stockpiled ore, holding roughly 70,000 tonnes of recoverable copper, at about $250 million in capex. A clean audit is not a reopening, and environmental groups are challenging the review.

An 88% compliance score does not reopen Cobre Panama, but it removes the cleanest argument against a restart and shifts the question from whether to on what terms.

The audit is a hard document, but a restart is not approved. The 88% score across 370 commitments is confirmed, yet reopening the mine remains a political decision the audit alone does not grant, and environmental groups are challenging the review.

Processing stockpiled ore is already moving. An April approval lets the partners process about 38 million tonnes of stockpiled ore for roughly 70,000 tonnes of recoverable copper, so some value is being recovered even with the mine shut.

First Quantum was one of several mining stories on the tape, alongside Magna Mining'sTSX debut, on a broadly lower day formarkets.

Disclosure: Any share, index, commodity or crypto prices referenced are intraday or premarket, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels; several are live quotes that will move into the close and should be confirmed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, analyst views, deal terms, and company figures are attributed to their named sources.