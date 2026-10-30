Silver Leads A Precious-Metals Selloff As Fed Rate-Hike Bets Firm

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leading investor news and research portal covering mining and metals stocks, reports on a sharp selloff in gold and silver as Fed rate-hike expectations firmed.

The selloff

Gold and silver fell as firming Fed rate-hike expectations outweighed U.S.-Iran peace optimism, with a stronger dollar and AI and industrial-demand worries from the chip rout adding pressure. Silver dropped roughly 4% to 5%, trading near $61.83 an ounce intraday per TradingKey, with the SilverBees ETF down about 4.34%. Gold fell too, though the level differed sharply across feeds - below $4,150 an ounce per TradingEconomics and near $4,090 in Asian trade, while one real-time feed showed $4,341, down 3.64%; the direction is confirmed but the precise level is not. On rates, Reuters reported BofA issued the most aggressive call among major brokerages, projecting three quarter-point hikes in September, October and December, while Deutsche Bank expects two, in September and December; CME FedWatch put September-hike odds at 72.8%, October at 80.6% and December at 87.9%, per BeInCrypto.

Silver falling harder than gold is the tell that this is a rate-and-growth move, since silver's industrial demand makes it more sensitive to both higher rates and AI-driven slowdown fears.

The selloff is about Fed rate-hike bets, not safe-haven demand. Gold and silver fell even though a safe-haven bid might be expected on a risk-off day, because firming expectations for Fed rate hikes and a stronger dollar dominated.

The exact gold level is unsettled across data feeds. Quotes ranged from about $4,090 to $4,150 in spot feeds against an outlier near $4,341, so the decline is clear but any single gold print should be confirmed against a live source.

The metals drop was part of a broad risk-off move that also pushed Bitcoinbelow $63,000, on a day equitiessold off sharply.

Disclosure: Any share, index, commodity or crypto prices referenced are intraday or premarket, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels; several are live quotes that will move into the close and should be confirmed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, analyst views, deal terms, and company figures are attributed to their named sources.