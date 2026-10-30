Oracle Cut About 21,000 Jobs In Fiscal 2026, Citing AI Adoption

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leading investor news and research portal covering AI and technology stocks, reports on breaking news for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ).

The filing

Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) annual regulatory filing revealed it cut about 21,000 jobs - roughly 13% of staff - over fiscal 2026, reducing headcount from 162,000 to 141,000 as of May 31, 2026 (about 49,000 U.S. and 92,000 international roles), citing several factors, including the adoption and integration of AI technologies alongside management, product and strategic changes. The filing disclosed a restructuring charge of about $1.8 billion, and Oracle shares fell about 2% to 3.6% in early trading, depending on the feed.

Oracle naming AI adoption among the drivers of 21,000 job cuts is a notable corporate acknowledgment that the technology is starting to reshape headcount, even if it was one factor among several.

Oracle named AI as one of the drivers of the cuts. Oracle cited the adoption and integration of AI technologies among several factors behind the reduction from 162,000 to 141,000 staff, making it one of the largest workforce cuts in which a mega-cap has named AI a contributor.

The disclosure landed into an AI-anxious tape. The filing surfaced on a day the AI-chip complex was selling off hard, reinforcing investor unease about how AI spending and AI-driven cuts are reshaping the sector.

Oracle's disclosure added to the AI-spend anxiety driving the day'sbroad selloff.

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