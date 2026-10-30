Homebuilder Stocks Nail It - Leading Top Percentage Gainers On NYSE

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including homebuilder stocks issues a news and trading alert for the sector as they dominate the NYSE top percentage gainers today.

Homebuilder stocks rallied following Congress passing a landmark bipartisan housing bill aimed at addressing the nation's persistent housing affordability crisis by boosting supply and easing construction barriers. The move coincided with a decline in yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which signaled potential near-term relief for mortgage rates and further supported sentiment in the housing sector.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: NAIL ) leads the NYSE top percentage gainers today, currently at $51.71 +8.60 (+19.95%) with a day's high of 52.60.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH ) is also on the NYSE top gainers list, currently trading at 61.59 +8.86 (+16.80%). The stock had a morning high of 62.17.

KB Home reported results for its second quarter ended May 31, 2026.

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Three Months Ended May 31, 2026 (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Revenues were down 27% to $1.11 billion.

Homes delivered decreased 23% to 2,395.

Average selling price was $461,900, compared to $488,700.

Homebuilding operating income was $28.2 million, compared to $131.5 million. The homebuilding operating income margin was 2.5%, compared to 8.6%, due to a lower housing gross profit margin and higher selling, general and administrative expense ratio. Excluding inventory-related charges of $5.6 million for both the current quarter and the year-earlier quarter, homebuilding operating income was 3.0%, compared to 9.0%.

The housing gross profit margin was 15.2%, compared to 19.3%. Excluding the above-mentioned inventory-related charges, the housing gross profit margin was 15.7%, compared to 19.7%, primarily reflecting price reductions, higher relative land costs and reduced operating leverage.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were 12.7% of housing revenues, compared to 10.7%, mainly due to a decrease in operating leverage.

Financial services pretax income totaled $6.7 million, compared to $8.2 million, primarily due to lower equity in income from the Company's mortgage banking joint venture. The joint venture's results mainly reflected reduced loan origination volume driven by fewer homes delivered.

Net income was $27.3 million, compared to $107.9 million. Diluted earnings per share was $.43, compared to $1.50, reflecting current quarter net income, partly offset by the favorable impact of the Company's common stock repurchases.

The effective tax rate was 26.6%, compared to 24.2%.

Six Months Ended May 31, 2026 (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Revenues totaled $2.19 billion, compared to $2.92 billion.

Homes delivered of 4,765 were down 19%.

Average selling price decreased 8% to $457,000.

Net income was $60.8 million, compared to $217.4 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $.96, compared to $3.00.

Net Orders and Backlog (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Net orders of 3,317 declined 4%. The Company's ending backlog was down 5% to 4,526 homes, and backlog value decreased 7% to $2.14 billion.

Monthly net orders per community were 4.0, compared to 4.5.

The cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders was 12%, compared to 16%.

The average community count for the quarter grew 9% to 278, and the ending community count was up 11% to 280.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE: DFH ) also makes the list currently trading at $16.60 +1.85 (+12.54%).

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