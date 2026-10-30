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The AI Stock Story Roars On With Micron Technology (Nasdaq:MU) Earnings


Date: 2026-10-30 02:48:22

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks - a news and trading alert for Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:MU ), an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions.

The stock is trading at $1,173.45 +125.53 (+11.98%) on volume of over 34 Million shares. Micron has a morning high of $1,255.00 following news. Today's high sets a 52 week high for the stock.

Micron Technology announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended May 28, 2026.

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Fiscal Q3 2026 highlights

    Revenue of $41.46 billion versus $23.86 billion for the prior quarter and $9.30 billion for the same period last year GAAP net income of $28.24 billion, or $24.67 per diluted share Non-GAAP net income of $28.86 billion, or $25.11 per diluted share Operating cash flow of $25.39 billion versus $11.90 billion for the prior quarter and $4.61 billion for the same period last year

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