MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks - market commentary from deVere Group CEO Nigel Green on how the AI boom is fuelling a new inflation threat.

Micron's blockbuster earnings and Apple's decision to raise prices because of soaring memory costs point to a powerful new force shaping the US economy: the AI boom is beginning to generate fresh inflationary pressures, warns the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The warning from Nigel Green comes as Micron's stronger-than-expected quarterly results sent semiconductor stocks sharply higher, helping lift the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow, while the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge accelerated to 4.1% in May, its highest annual reading in three years.

Apple's decision to increase prices on selected Mac and iPad models after AI-driven demand pushed memory costs sharply higher has added another dimension to the inflation debate.

Advertisement

He says:

Nigel Green continues:

He says today's inflation report and today's corporate earnings are reinforcing the same economic message.

The deVere CEO explains the market's view of monetary policy has shifted dramatically.

He believes investors should enjoy the rally without losing sight of the broader macroeconomic picture.

Nigel Green concludes:

Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas free stock directory:>