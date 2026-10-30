Take-Two Opens Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders, Locking In A November Launch

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas including gaming stocks, editorial market analysis on Take-Two opening Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders ahead of a November 19 launch.

The catalyst

Take-Two Interactive's (Nasdaq: TTWO) Rockstar Games confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI opened June 25, 2026 at midnight local time, ahead of the game's November 19, 2026 launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is priced at $79.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition, will ship as a single-player experience at launch, and - notably for a physical release - comes as a download code in a box rather than on disc. The hard date dispels delay fears after two prior slips, and Take-Two shares had climbed into the window, up about 3% on the June 18 pricing announcement and more than 13% over the surrounding week.

"...primarily due to the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19."

- Lainie Goldstein, Take-Two CFO, on the fiscal-2027 outlook

Grand Theft Auto is a singular franchise event - the prior installment has sold about 230 million copies, behind only Minecraft - making this one of the few consumer-discretionary catalysts that can move a large-cap on its own, and it is genuinely independent of the AI, biotech and metals threads driving the rest of the tape.

The guide and the Street

The launch underpins guidance. Take-Two has called for fiscal-2027 net bookings of $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, up from $6.72 billion the prior year, a step CFO Lainie Goldstein tied directly to the November release. Analysts are nearly unanimous - 28 of 29 covering the stock rate it a buy - with Jefferies and DA Davidson at $300, Piper Sandler at $280 (modeling more than 45 million units sold on day one) and Bank of America at a Street-high $368 on aggressive assumptions for in-game spending. More bullish projections of $1 billion in sales within the first hour and several billion in lifetime revenue are observer forecasts, not company guidance.

The dated launch removes the biggest overhang. Opening pre-orders for a firm November 19 release dispels the delay fears that had hung over the stock after two postponements.

Guidance leans on the release. Take-Two's $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion fiscal-2027 net-bookings guide, up from $6.72 billion, depends on Grand Theft Auto VI shipping on time.

The unit and revenue projections are forecasts, not facts. Figures like 45 million day-one units or $1 billion in the first hour come from analysts and observers, not Take-Two, and should be read as estimates.

Take-Two's catalyst stood apart from the day's AI-driven action led by Micron.

Any share, index, commodity or crypto prices referenced are intraday, premarket or after-hours, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels; several are fast-moving and should be confirmed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, guidance, analyst targets and quotations are attributed to the company or analyst that made them.

Related coverage:Gaming Stocks Directory.