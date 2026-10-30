Magnificent Seven Will Become Magnificent Three

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The era of the 'Magnificent Seven' as a unified market trade is coming to an end, predicts Nigel Green, CEO and founder of financial advisory giant deVere Group, who predicts that within five years only three of today's mega-cap tech giants will still command the premium valuations associated with being viewed as the dominant winners of the AI revolution.

Advertisement

His comments come as a global sell-off in technology stocks gathered pace following Apple's decision to raise prices on MacBooks and iPads, citing soaring memory and storage costs driven by explosive demand from AI data centres.

Apple's shares fell more than 6% after the company acknowledged that it could no longer fully shield consumers from the inflationary effects of the artificial intelligence boom, helping trigger a broader retreat in technology stocks globally.

The "Magnificent Seven" - Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla - have dominated global equity markets in recent years, accounting for a substantial share of gains in major stock indices and becoming synonymous with the tech and AI investment boom.

But Nigel Green argues that investors have made a fundamental mistake in treating them as a single trade.

The recent surge in memory prices illustrates the scale of the shift. Industry estimates suggest memory and storage costs have quadrupled in the past three quarters as suppliers increasingly prioritise production for high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers. Meanwhile, memory manufacturers have reported record revenues and margins, highlighting where the economic power of the AI revolution may ultimately reside.

Instead, he argues, investors will increasingly distinguish between companies that profit directly from the economics of artificial intelligence and companies that incur significant costs to participate in it.

Nigel Green believes markets are approaching a major inflection point.

He is quick to stress that this is not a prediction of decline for the world's largest technology companies.

He stops short of identifying which three companies will emerge as the long-term winners.

The deVere Group CEO concludes:

Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas free stock directory:>