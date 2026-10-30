MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including water stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Europe's sweltering summers are the new normal, which means major new opportunities for investors looking, affirms the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

Nigel Green's bullish analysis comes as Western Europe endures one of the most severe heatwaves in modern history, with France reporting around 1,000 excess deaths in a single week, temperatures exceeding 40C across multiple countries, and governments issuing rare "risk to life" warnings affecting tens of millions of people.

He says:

Advertisement

The deVere CEO says markets are still underestimating how quickly extreme heat is becoming a permanent economic feature across Europe.

The deVere CEO says one of the clearest opportunities lies in an area that many investors have historically overlooked: cooling.

He also believes investors are underestimating the scale of investment that will be required to modernize Europe's electricity infrastructure.

Nigel Green says water could become one of the defining investment themes of the next decade.

He also identifies healthcare and urban infrastructure as sectors likely to experience sustained growth.

The deVere chief executive argues that investors are making the same mistake they often make during periods of major structural change.

He concludes:

Research water stocks at Investorideas free stock directory:>