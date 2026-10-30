Space Stock Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) Soars On $8 Billion Major Space Industry Deal

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including space stocks issues news and trading for Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB ).

The stock is trending following major news, currently trading at 92.78 +8.24 (+9.75%) on volume of over 12 Million shares in early trading. The stock had a morning high of $95.46.

Space stocks had suffered major declines following the SpaceX IPO and have started to rebound as of Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE ) is trading at $3.0450+0.0950 (+3.23%) with a morning high of $3.14.

Rocket Lab today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Rocket Lab will acquire Iridium. Rocket Lab will acquire all the outstanding shares of Iridium common stock for $54 per share in a cash and stock transaction. This represents an enterprise value for Iridium of approximately $8.0 billion.

The acquisition will be one of the most transformative deals in the space industry.

Advertisement

The acquisition will be one of the most transformative deals in the space industry, joining together two innovative American companies to play a leading role in the U.S. space economy. It merges Rocket Lab's leading launch capabilities and satellite manufacturing with Iridium's global satellite communications network, spectrum, and 500-plus strong partner ecosystem to create a competitive, vertically-integrated space company that designs, builds, launches, and operates its own constellations, delivering critical communications capability to millions of users worldwide.

The transaction will give Rocket Lab an immediate foothold in space-based applications, including both proprietary and standards-based satellite Internet of Things (IoT) and direct-to-device (D2D), PNT, and critical safety-of-life services, creating a formidable challenger in the global telecom market. Rather than simply continuing the Iridium network, Rocket Lab will build upon it to scale into untapped markets and pioneer new space-based services to the benefit of global customers.

RKLB stock chart by TradingView

Research space stocks at Investorideas free defense stock directory:>