The War Came Back. Gold Fell Anyway.

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Newswire) issues the following gold market analysis from Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA.

The weekend brought the kind of headlines that are supposed to send gold higher. The United States and Iran traded strikes, Iran fired missiles at American facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, and shipping through the Strait was disrupted again. If gold were trading as a safe haven right now, it would have gapped up this morning. It did the opposite price is falling as I write, the dollar is soft, and the metals are heading lower together. That single fact tells you what is moving this market, and it is not fear.

The escalation answered the safe-haven question

I have written for weeks that this war acts on gold through the rate channel, not the safe-haven channel. The weekend was the cleanest test of that idea yet, because it was a genuine escalation, strikes on two Gulf states, not a rumor. And gold fell. The reason is the same one I have laid out. A flare-up in the Gulf raises the risk of disrupted oil and renewed inflation, which reinforces the case for higher rates and a firmer dollar, and that pushes gold down. The war reaches gold through inflation andthe Fed, and that path is bearish, not bullish.

There is a second piece that makes the point even sharper. Even the oil reaction was small. Crude ticked up and sits near $70, because the market is well supplied now, with strategic barrels released and tankers moving through the Strait again. So the escalation did not even deliver much of an inflation scare, and gold still could not catch a bid. When a market cannot rally on the one kind of news that is supposed to lift it, you have your answer about which way it wants to go.

AdvertisementThe breather is over

On Friday I wrote that the two-day bounce was a breather, not a bottom. Today it seems to have ended. Gold rolled back over, silver and the miners followed, and gold is on track for a fourth straight monthly loss. The bounce did what corrective bounces do. It relieved the oversold condition for two sessions and then gave way to the larger trend.

The correction took gold to about $4,100, but now it's already over $50 lower.

Silver price is lower as well, but the decline is small so far.

That's not the most important thing. In fact, it's important but not in the way most people would think.

The key thing about gold's and silver's performance today is that the decline continued despite another small move lower in the USD Index. It's crystal-clear that:

1. We have NOT seen a sharp rebound here - one that followed the early-February and late-March declines.

2. Precious metals are declining even though they "should" be rallying given the USD movement.

This tells us that the next big move lower is already underway - we just can't see it yet, because the hesitating USD is preventing it.

Meanwhile, stocks are higher, so this is not broad risk-off dragging everything lower. It is the metals on their own, still heavy.

The dollar and the Fed have not budged

The backdrop that has driven this whole move is intact. The market still prices three rate hikes this year, with the odds of a September move near 60% and December near 80%, and the new Fed Chair has reaffirmed thatbringing inflation down comes first, which removes the hope that he would cut under political pressure. Headline inflation printed at 4.1% on Thursday, and the Fed lifted its inflation projections. None of that has changed, and the confirmed breakout in the Dollar Index is free to keep climbing on top of it.

The one event this week that could interrupt the decline is the jobs report, due in the next few days. Keep the calendar in mind, because the July 4 holiday compresses the data into the early week and thins out trading toward Friday. A firm number reinforces the hike path and the dollar. A soft number is the only thing on the schedule that could hand the metals a bounce, and if it comes, I would read that bounce the same way I read last week's, as corrective, not a turn.

The move lower in the USDX is tiny - it's a perfect example of a breather. Please note how quickly USD declined in May 2025 and in early August 2025. What we see now is NOT like those cases. It's a post-breakout breather - one that's likely to be followed by another move higher.

Iran, for the record

The two sides agreed to stand down on Monday and are set to meet in Doha tomorrow for technical talks on managing the Strait. The deal is still fragile. Israel will not leave southern Lebanon, and Iran is still claiming control of the Strait and pressing to charge tolls that Oman and the US reject. Any of that could flare again. The lesson of this weekend is that if it does, it pressures gold through rates rather than lifting it through fear, so I would not treat the next flare-up as a reason to expect a safe-haven rally either.

What it means

The war came back this weekend, and gold fell, which is the rate-channel thesis proving itself in real time. The breather is over, the decline has resumed, and the metals are now dropping on a soft-dollar day rather than merely failing to rally on one. The dollar's uptrend is intact, the Fed isstill hawkish, and the only scheduled chance to interrupt the slide is the jobs report later this week. The trend is down, the targets below are in view, and I think the larger move from here is still lower.

If you've been following my analyses and you're making money on this decline - congratulations.

Thank you for reading today's analysis - I appreciate that you took the time to dig deeper and that you read the entire piece. If you'd like to get more (and extra details not available to 99% investors), I invite you to stay updated with our free analyses -sign up for our free gold newsletter now.

Sincerely,

Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA