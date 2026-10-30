MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The greatest risk to global portfolios from Japan's currency crisis isn't the yen, it's the potential for disruption in the US Treasury market, warns the CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group, as the Japanese currency sinks to its weakest level against the dollar since 1986.

Nigel Green says that if Japanese authorities are forced into sustained intervention to defend the yen, they may have little choice but to liquidate substantial amounts of foreign reserves, including US government bonds, potentially creating fresh pressure in the world's most important debt market.

Japanese officials have repeatedly stated that they stand ready to take decisive action against excessive currency volatility, while Japan has already spent more than 11 trillion yen on intervention efforts during previous episodes of market stress.

Too many investors and analysts, says Nigel Green, who are concentrating solely on the foreign exchange implications of intervention, are overlooking what could become a far more consequential development for global financial markets.

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The deVere CEO argues that the fundamental challenge facing Japanese policymakers is that intervention alone is unlikely to reverse the structural forces driving yen weakness, including the wide interest-rate and yield differences that continue to favour dollar assets over Japanese assets.

This, he says, creates the possibility of repeated interventions that gradually increase pressure on Japan's foreign reserve holdings.

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