Metalsource Mining (CSE: MSM) Expands High-Grade Polymetallic Corridor At Silver Hill With Strong Step-Out Hit

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) Investorideas, a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM ) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z).

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM | OTCQB: MSMMF | Frankfurt: E9Z) announced additional assay results from its ongoing drill program at Silver Hill, where systematic step out drilling continues to improve management's understanding of the continuity and orientation of a growing high grade polymetallic system. Hole SH26-19 returned 6.28 metres grading 1,156 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq"), including 3.6 metres grading 1,789 g/t AgEq. Positioned at the southern edge of recent drilling, the intersection contains elevated gold and silver values coincident with high grade massive sphalerite, providing additional confidence in the Company's evolving geological model and continued vectoring toward new mineralization.

The Silver Hill polymetallic system remains open along strike, down plunge and at depth. With multiple drill hole results currently pending, Metalsource believes the current exploration program is still in the early stages of defining the scale and continuity of the system.

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SH26-19: Tested the down plunge projection of the emerging high grade polymetallic corridor defined by drill holes SH25-01, SH25-02, SH26-07 and SH26-11. The hole returned composite values of up to 35% combined lead and zinc and up to 16.5 g/t gold, further supporting management's evolving geological model and continued vectoring toward higher grade portions of the system. Mineralization encountered in SH26-19 comprises two mineralized intervals separated by less than two metres. The upper 3.60 metre interval is characterized by elevated gold and zinc values with moderate silver and lead. The lower interval (224.00 m to 228.23 m) is characterized by elevated silver and lead values with moderate gold and zinc.

A 3.05 metre interval of core was not recovered between 224.88 metres and 227.93 metres. Based on the position of the interval relative to mapped historic underground workings, the Company interprets the core loss to represent previously mined material. High grade mineralization intersected immediately above and below the interval is consistent with this interpretation and provides additional support for the continuity of the mineralized corridor across the historic workings. Additional drilling will be required to confirm continuity through the interpreted mined section.

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