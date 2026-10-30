Gold Posts Its Worst Quarter Since 2013 As Rate Hike Odds Climb

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including mining and precious metals stocks, issues a trading and news alert on gold's worst quarterly performance since 2013.

A Historic Quarterly Drop

Gold closed the second quarter down about 16%, its worst quarterly performance since the second quarter of 2013, according to CNBC. Reuters separately cited Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen describing the move as gold's biggest quarterly percentage drop since 2013. Spot gold still rose 0.3% on the quarter's final session to $4,027.03 an ounce, and silver gained 1.9% to $59.09 an ounce even as it posted its steepest quarterly decline since early 2020, per Guardian Gold and Reuters.

Early Wednesday, gold futures were down 0.88% to $4,003 an ounce and silver futures fell 2.43% to $58.47, according to TheStreet, with Trading Economics showing spot gold slipping below the $4,000 level toward an eight month low.

AdvertisementRate Hike Repricing Versus Central Bank Demand

The driver is a market that has flipped from pricing Fed rate cuts to pricing hikes. BofA Securities said in a June 29 note that a strong jobs report could push markets further toward its existing forecast of three rate hikes in 2026. Prediction market data from Polymarket, cited by BigGo Finance, showed bettors assigning a 77.35% probability to zero rate cuts in 2026, a sharp repricing that has strengthened the dollar and weighed on non yielding bullion.

The structural counterweight remains central bank buying. A World Gold Council survey of 76 central banks found a record 89% expect global gold reserves to increase this year, according to USAGOLD.

Bottom Line

A market pricing hikes instead of cuts while central banks keep buying at a record pace shows gold's two biggest demand drivers now pulling in opposite directions. Thursday's jobs report is the next catalyst that could tip the balance. A hot print would likely extend the quarter's rate driven selloff, while a soft one could give gold room to recover.

Common Questions

Why did gold have its worst quarter since 2013? Gold fell about 16% in the second quarter as markets shifted from pricing Fed rate cuts to pricing meaningful odds of rate hikes in 2026, which raises the opportunity cost of holding an asset like gold that pays no yield.

Are central banks still buying gold? Yes. A World Gold Council survey of 76 central banks found a record 89% expect global gold reserves to increase this year, a structural demand source running counter to the quarter's price decline.

How much did silver fall this quarter? Silver posted its steepest quarterly decline since early 2020, even though it gained 1.9% on the final session of the quarter to close at $59.09 an ounce.

What could reverse gold's decline? A softer than expected June jobs report on Thursday could reduce the odds markets are pricing for Fed rate hikes, which would likely support gold prices. A hotter print would likely extend the selloff.

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