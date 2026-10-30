Nike Hits Lowest Level In 12 Years As Tariff Windfall Masks A Weak Underlying Quarter

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, issues a trading and news alert on Nike (NYSE: NKE ) after the stock fell to its lowest level in 12 years.

A Beat on the Surface, a Miss Underneath

Nike reported fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2026 results after Tuesday's close that beat headline expectations on revenue but exposed weaker underlying profitability. Revenue came in at $11.0 billion, down about 1% year over year but ahead of estimates, and reported earnings per share of $0.72 topped consensus, according to Nike's SEC filing cited by INDmoney.

That reported figure, however, included a one time $986 million recovery of IEEPA tariffs that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in February 2026. Stripped of that windfall, adjusted EPS was $0.20, versus a $0.13 consensus estimate, per INDmoney and XTB. Gross margin of 49.2% was similarly inflated by roughly 900 basis points from the same tariff recovery, leaving underlying margin closer to 40.3%.

AdvertisementA Turnaround Still Finding Its Footing

Management guided to a further revenue decline in the first half of fiscal 2027, and CEO Elliott Hill said the turnaround remains uneven, according to XTB. Shares fell more than 2% after the report and opened around $40.17 Wednesday, the lowest level in 12 years and about 77% below Nike's November 2021 peak near $179, per INDmoney and Macrotrends.

The company is also mid transition on leadership. Incoming CFO David Denton, arriving from Pfizer, is set to succeed Matthew Friend in August, and Nike has announced roughly 1,400 job cuts, concentrated in technology roles. Innovation chief Tony Bignell departed after less than a year in the role, according to Motley Fool and RTTNews. Nike has also drawn attention as a potential candidate for removal from the Dow Jones Industrial Average after Alphabet replaced Verizon in the index, though that remains speculative, per Motley Fool.

Bottom Line

A one time tax recovery flattering the headline number while the adjusted figure still doubled estimates tells a more complicated story than either bulls or bears want. Nike's core business is stabilizing, but from a much lower base than the reported print suggests, and the stock's move to a 12 year low reflects the market pricing the adjusted number, not the reported one.

Common Questions

Why did Nike hit its lowest level in 12 years despite beating revenue estimates? Nike's reported $0.72 earnings per share included a one time $986 million tariff recovery. Adjusted for that, EPS was $0.20, and management guided to further revenue declines in the first half of fiscal 2027.

What was the $986 million tariff recovery in Nike's earnings? It was a one time recovery of IEEPA tariffs that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in February 2026, which inflated Nike's reported EPS and gross margin for the quarter.

How far has Nike stock fallen from its peak? Nike traded around $40.17 in Wednesday premarket trading, about 77% below its November 2021 peak near $179, according to INDmoney and Macrotrends.

Who is Nike's new CFO? David Denton, joining from Pfizer, is set to succeed Matthew Friend as Nike's chief financial officer in August.