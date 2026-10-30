Bitcoin Falls To Lowest Level In 21 Months As Spot Etfs Post Record $4.5 Billion June Outflow

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto and bitcoin stocks, issues a trading and news alert on Bitcoin's slide to a 21-month low amid record spot ETF outflows.

A Record Month of ETF Redemptions

Bitcoin opened Wednesday at its lowest level in roughly 21 months. Fortune reported the price at $58,278.23 as of 9:00 a.m. ET, down about $225 from the prior session and nearly $47,400 below where it traded a year earlier, with total market capitalization near $1.33 trillion. Finbold separately reported Bitcoin touched an intraday low of $57,950 earlier Wednesday, the lowest level in 652 days.

The move caps a brutal month for the asset class. Data provider SoSoValue, cited by CoinDesk, showed U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $4.5 billion in net outflows in June, the worst month since the funds launched in January 2024 and a figure that beat the prior monthly outflow record of $3.48 billion, set in February 2025, by roughly 29%. BlackRock's IBIT accounted for $3.55 billion of the monthly total on its own, including $212 million on June 30 alone, marking a ninth consecutive day of net redemptions. Bitcoin fell 20.48% for the month, its steepest monthly decline since June 2022, according to BeInCrypto.

AdvertisementWhat Is Driving the Selling

Two catalysts are widely cited for the June selloff. SpaceX's public debut on June 12 absorbed a meaningful amount of risk capital that might otherwise have flowed into crypto, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's first policy meeting shifted the market's rate path expectations toward hikes rather than cuts, according to analysis from SquaredTech. Ether ETFs also saw outflows of $528.99 million in June, while XRP ETFs took in $59.46 million, per SoSoValue data cited by BeInCrypto, a sign the selling was not limited to Bitcoin alone.

Institutional investors built the spot ETF structure specifically to make it easy to exit crypto exposure in a downturn, and June's redemption pace shows that mechanism working as designed rather than against it.

Bottom Line

The ETF outflow record matters more than the price level itself, because it shows institutional money, not just retail traders, pulling back at scale for the first time since the funds launched. With Thursday's jobs report set to move rate hike odds further in either direction, Bitcoin's next leg likely tracks the same macro signal driving gold lower this quarter, rather than any crypto specific catalyst.

Common Questions

Why is Bitcoin at its lowest level in 21 months? U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a record $4.5 billion in net outflows in June, led by $3.55 billion in redemptions from BlackRock's IBIT, pushing Bitcoin down 20.48% for the month and to its lowest price in roughly 21 months.

How big were June's Bitcoin ETF outflows compared to the prior record? June's $4.5 billion in net outflows beat the previous monthly record of $3.48 billion, set in February 2025, by about 29%, according to SoSoValue data cited by CoinDesk.

Which Bitcoin ETF saw the largest outflows? BlackRock's IBIT led the category with $3.55 billion in net outflows for the month, including $212 million on June 30 alone, its ninth consecutive day of net redemptions.

What is driving the Bitcoin selloff? Analysts point to SpaceX's June 12 public market debut absorbing risk capital and a shift in Fed rate expectations toward hikes following Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's first policy meeting.

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