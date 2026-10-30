Visionwave (Nasdaq: VWAV) Expands European Defense Footprint Through Strategic Partnership With Former UK MP Ben Everitt's Stratonex

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), a defense technology company developing advanced AI-powered defense, security and autonomous systems.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) today announced that it has entered into a strategic Distributor Agreement with Stratonex Defence Technologies Ltd., a United Kingdom-based defense technology company co-founded by former Member of Parliament Ben

Investorideas - why this matters to the sector? This news is highly relevant to investors following defense stocks because it positions VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) to tap into one of the strongest structural growth trends in the global defense sector right now: the rapid expansion of European (including UK) defense budgets combined with heavy demand for advanced AI, autonomous systems, sensing, and counter-drone technologies.

Under the agreement, Stratonex will serve as VisionWave's strategic commercialization, integration and sovereign delivery partner for the United Kingdom, Europe and other mutually agreed markets. The collaboration is designed to expand VisionWave's commercial reach into defense, homeland security and government sectors by leveraging Stratonex's experience, strategic relationships and understanding of the UK and European defense markets.

The agreement establishes a framework for identifying, developing and supporting commercial opportunities involving VisionWave's growing portfolio of defense technologies, including autonomous systems, AI-enabled platforms, advanced sensing technologies, tactical communications, counter-drone solutions and related mission systems. Under the agreement, registered opportunities accepted by VisionWave will receive opportunity protection in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave, commented:

Ben Everitt, Co-Founder of Stratonex Defence Technologies, commented:

Mr. Everitt served as a Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom from 2019 through 2024. He brings experience spanning government, public policy, international business and technology commercialization. Mr. Everitt also serves as a member of VisionWave's Advisory Board; he is an independent advisor and is not a director, officer or employee of VisionWave.

The Distributor Agreement establishes a long-term commercial framework under which Stratonex will support business development, customer engagement, opportunity management, sovereign integration and commercialization of VisionWave technologies within the agreed territories. The agreement does not require minimum purchase commitments and future sales will be subject to individual customer contracts and purchase orders. There can be no assurance that the Distributor Agreement will result in any particular level of orders, revenue or commercial success. Additional information regarding the Distributor Agreement is set forth in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Stratonex Defence Technologies Ltd. is a United Kingdom-based defense technology company focused on defense commercialization, sovereign capability development, technology integration and strategic engagement with government and defense organizations throughout the United Kingdom and Europe. The Company's website is: href=""

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Distributor Agreement; VisionWave's ability to expand its commercial presence in the United Kingdom, Europe and other international markets; the commercialization, integration and deployment of its technologies; the development of future business opportunities; customer engagements; strategic collaborations; government and defense opportunities; and potential future revenues, contracts or purchase orders. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to commercialize its technologies, obtain customer orders, secure government or commercial contracts, maintain strategic relationships, satisfy regulatory and export control requirements, successfully integrate its technologies into customer applications, obtain necessary financing, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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