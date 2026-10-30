AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) Shares Gain On News Of Strategic Partnership With Former UK MP Ben Everitt's Stratonex

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), a defense technology company developing advanced AI-powered defense, security and autonomous systems.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) announced this morning that it has entered into a strategic Distributor Agreement with Stratonex Defence Technologies Ltd., a United Kingdom-based defense technology company co-founded by former Member of Parliament Ben Everitt.

The stock is trading up on the news, currently at 4.3400 +0.2800 (+6.90%) with a day's high of 4.4199. Other AI defense stocks are seeing gains today including Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) trading at 129.66 +3.92 (+3.12%) as of this report.

Under the agreement, Stratonex will serve as VisionWave's strategic commercialization, integration and sovereign delivery partner for the United Kingdom, Europe and other mutually agreed markets. The collaboration is designed to expand VisionWave's commercial reach into defense, homeland security and government sectors by leveraging Stratonex's experience, strategic relationships and understanding of the UK and European defense markets.

The agreement establishes a framework for identifying, developing and supporting commercial opportunities involving VisionWave's growing portfolio of defense technologies, including autonomous systems, AI-enabled platforms, advanced sensing technologies, tactical communications, counter-drone solutions and related mission systems. Under the agreement, registered opportunities accepted by VisionWave will receive opportunity protection in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

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Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave, commented:

Ben Everitt, Co-Founder of Stratonex Defence Technologies, commented:

Mr. Everitt served as a Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom from 2019 through 2024. He brings experience spanning government, public policy, international business and technology commercialization. Mr. Everitt also serves as a member of VisionWave's Advisory Board; he is an independent advisor and is not a director, officer or employee of VisionWave.

The Distributor Agreement establishes a long-term commercial framework under which Stratonex will support business development, customer engagement, opportunity management, sovereign integration and commercialization of VisionWave technologies within the agreed territories. The agreement does not require minimum purchase commitments and future sales will be subject to individual customer contracts and purchase orders. There can be no assurance that the Distributor Agreement will result in any particular level of orders, revenue or commercial success. Additional information regarding the Distributor Agreement is set forth in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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