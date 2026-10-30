Binance's $6.3 Billion Hack Opens A New Chapter In Fight To Protect Wealth

The comments from Nigel Green come as Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, reveals a breach with an estimated impact of $6.3 billion, traced in its initial investigation to a single DevOps engineer's laptop.

Blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs says around $6.36 billion was moved across 10 blockchains. It links the attack to a hacking group backed by North Korea.

About $3 billion has since been frozen. Tether has locked more than $1.5 billion in USDT and Circle more than $800 million in USDC, while Ripple has helped halt around $200 million.

The previous record crypto theft, roughly $1.5 billion at Bybit, came in 2025.

Bitcoin drops more than 4% to below $78,000 as the news spreads.

Binance has pledged to cover all losses through its Secure Asset Fund for Users and company money. Analysts estimate the fund, worth around $1.2 billion, could cover roughly a third of the assets still unfrozen.

The deVere CEO turns to what the breach means for people holding digital assets.

The breach caps what has been dubbed Black October, a month of high profile cyber intrusions, data leaks and bugs uncovered by AI tools.

He adds that the pressure will reach well beyond crypto, with banks, payment firms and asset managers facing the same questions from regulators, shareholders and the public.

Nigel Green remains bullish on Bitcoin.

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