Updating Airport Data Through Aviationstack API

Aviationstack provides updated airport codes, coordinates and time zones through an API, helping travel apps avoid outdated data.

- APILayerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many travel apps carry an airport table somewhere in the code. It might be a spreadsheet exported years ago or a JSON file pulled from an open-source project. It might also be a list an AI coding assistant wrote from its training data when asked for an airport picker. The assistant's list looks complete, and for the busiest airports it often is.Every one of those tables is fixed on the day it was made. New airports open, others close, and names change. In 2020, Berlin moved its flights to the new BER airport, and the codes for its older airports, TXL and SXF, went out of use. A table that stores one time zone offset per airport also shows the wrong local time for part of every year wherever clocks change for daylight saving.Aviationstack keeps that list for the app. Its airport catalog covers more than 10,000 airports. Each record carries the airport name, the IATA and ICAO codes, the city code, the country, the latitude and longitude, and the phone number. It also names the time zone, which date libraries turn into the correct local time on any date. Companion catalogs cover more than 13,000 airlines, 9,000 cities and 250 countries, along with aircraft types. Through its aviation data API, Aviationstack makes this information accessible for travel platforms, booking systems and flight applications.The catalogs are available on every plan, including Free. From the Basic plan up, the airport lookup also takes a search term, so a booking form can suggest airports as the traveler types.An app can still keep a local copy for speed. Each request returns up to 100 airports below the Professional plan and up to 1,000 from Professional up. A full copy takes at least 100 requests on the smaller plans and at least 10 on the larger ones. The free plan's 100 requests a month cover testing, and a full copy fits within the Basic plan's 10,000. Refreshed from Aviationstack on a schedule, the copy has a source and a date, and each refresh brings it back in line with the source.For AI-written code, one rule in the project's instructions file points the assistant at that source:Look up airport codes, names and time zones from Aviationstack, or from the app's cache of Aviationstack data. Never write an airport table into the code.Aviationstack is part of the APILayer suite. Weatherstack, also in the suite, takes the latitude and longitude on each airport record and returns the conditions at that airport. IPstack ships a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that AI assistants can call directly, and more MCP servers across the suite are coming.Developers can test Aviationstack on the free plan at .About APILayerAPILayer runs a suite of APIs for developers, including IPstack, Weatherstack, Userstack, Exchangeratesapi, Currencylayer, Aviationstack and Marketstack.

Emiliano Trozzi

APIlayer

+1 512-226-8080

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Travel Apps Can Retire Hand-Kept Airport Code Tables News Provided By APIlayer October 30, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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