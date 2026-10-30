Sentitask Helps Malaysian Property Agencies Keep What Agents Learn On Every Call

Sentitask CRM: AI notes from a recorded sales call, shown with sample data

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Sentitask's new CRM records buyer calls and writes a summary, and answers WhatsApp leads in three languages, so what buyers say stays with the agency.

- Chock, Founder of SentitaskPUCHONG, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a typical Malaysian real estate agency, most of what a buyer tells an agent is said on the phone or in a WhatsApp chat. When the agent is busy, on leave or moves on, that knowledge often goes too. Sentitask, a Malaysian software company, has built a CRM for agencies that is designed to keep it.The centre of the system is call recording with AI notes. After asking the buyer for permission, an agent records the call on speaker, or uploads the recording the phone already made. Within minutes the CRM writes a short summary, the agreed next steps and a full transcript. Each lead also gets a running brief that is updated after every recorded call, so the owner, a team leader or a new agent can read the whole story in under a minute. The audio is not kept; only the text is saved.Leads that arrive on WhatsApp are answered by an AI assistant in English, Bahasa Melayu or Chinese. It introduces itself as a virtual assistant, asks a few simple questions such as budget and preferred area, suggests viewing times and passes the chat to a human agent when the buyer asks for one.Other parts an agency can choose include:- Automatic sharing of new leads, moved to another agent if the first one does not act in time- A daily check-in on the phone, so new leads only reach agents who are working that day- A view for the owner with lead sources, ad results and team activity- Listings, a viewing calendar, a pipeline board, commission tracking and a leaderboard"A buyer's budget, timeline and worries are worth a lot to an agency," said Chock, founder of Sentitask. "They should be written down and kept by the company, not lost when a call ends."Each agency keeps ownership of its data and of its own WhatsApp Business account, which runs on Meta's official WhatsApp Business Platform. The system is built to follow Malaysia's Personal Data Protection Act, and the AI features use Claude models from Anthropic.Sentitask is taking its first founding clients among agencies in the Klang Valley. A 15 minute demo can be booked at /book.About SentitaskSentitask builds custom CRM systems for Malaysian businesses, starting with real estate agencies. Every client runs on one secure platform, set up for the way that agency works. Sentitask is registered in Malaysia as SENTITASK TECHNOLOGIES (202603282064) and is based in Puchong, Selangor. Learn more at .

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Sentitask Helps Malaysian Property Agencies Keep What Agents Learn on Every Call News Provided By Sentitask October 30, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Science, Technology



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