META, AMZN, ORCL, GOOGL In Focus: Big Tech Bonds Offer Better Opportunity Than Stocks, Bofa Says



Hyperscalers are currently offering bond yields between 6% and 8%, drawing investor attention away from volatile equities.

Tech giants are grappling with unprecedented capital expenditures and negative free cash flows, with cumulative debt and equity issuance hitting $271 billion this year. Recent equity maneuvers-such as Meta's $95 billion stock offering plan-signal that the historic era of aggressive corporate stock buybacks may be coming to a close.

Bank of America guided investors toward mega-cap technology corporate bonds instead of equities as an investment opportunity. Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at BofA, noted that fixed-income instruments issued by the "Magnificent Seven" and other major tech players provide compelling value.

The surge in borrowing costs stems directly from escalating anxiety surrounding the massive capital expenditures made by hyperscalers like Meta (META), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Oracle (ORCL), among others, to build out generative artificial intelligence infrastructure.

As tech firms tap capital markets aggressively to fund these heavy digital expansions, BofA highlighted that the yields on investment-grade debt have climbed to attractive ranges between 6% and 8%.

Soaring Capex And Earnings Pressure

The pivot toward debt markets comes on the heels of a turbulent week for technology stocks. Following quarterly earnings reports, several major tech corporations revealed unexpectedly high negative free cash flows alongside staggering capital expenditures.

Industry giants continue to scale up investments exponentially, pushing projected annual capital expenditures higher. For instance, Google's 2026 AI capex is expected to land in the $195 billion to $205 billion range. Even traditional holdouts are altering their financing strategies; Microsoft recently announced a $25 billion debt issuance to support its artificial intelligence initiatives. Across the sector, total debt and equity issuance by major hyperscalers has reached $271 billion for the year.

Implications For Shareholders

While the debt market offers high yields-with Oracle leading investment-grade tech bonds above 8% and companies like Meta and Amazon offering yields between 6.8% and 7.4%-the equity landscape faces fresh headwinds.

Meta Platforms recently bucked the pure-debt trend by turning to equity financing, announcing plans to secure $95 billion via stock offerings.

According to Hartnett, expanded share issuance acts as a negative catalyst for existing equity holders and serves as an indicator that the prolonged era of massive corporate stock buybacks has likely drawn to a close.

META, GOOGL, AMZN, ORCL Stock: Retail View

Retail view on Stocktwits was 'bearish' on Meta and 'bullish' on Google, Amazon and Oracle.

META stock has dropped 6%, GOOGL has lost about 10%, Amazon has gained 3%, and Oracle stock has lost about 33% year-to-date.

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