ECB President Lagarde Resigns At A Time Of Mounting Challenges For Europe

MENAFN - Gulf Times) European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde resigned on Thursday, ending months of speculation about her future just as Europe enters a period of rising economic volatility and divisive electoral politics, particularly in her native France.

Lagarde will step down on February 7, giving current European Union leaders time to pick her successor before a French presidential election that polls show far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is favoured to win. Her term was due to expire next October.

The move comes as the ECB battles inflation risks from an Iran war-driven oil shock while a sharp rise in bond yields, especially in France, threatens to dampen growth.

"I leave this institution with a sense of good work done and an ECB that is fit for the future," Lagarde, 70, said in a short video shared on social media.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said Lagarde, a former French finance minister and head of the International Monetary Fund, had resigned so she could weigh in on political matters in France and globally. As ECB president, she was expected to remain neutral to safeguard the institution's independence.

Only three months ago, Lagarde dismissed talk of an early exit, saying she could not leave the ECB with inflationary "clouds" gathering on the horizon.

Jean-Philippe Tanguy, charged with drafting economic policy for Le Pen's election manifesto, told Reuters Lagarde's move showed contempt for the rule of law: "I saw this coming. Another insult in our direction - lamentable."

Markus Ferber, a German member of the European parliament for the centre-right European People's Party, also said Lagarde's early resignation sent "the wrong signal" given high inflation, nervous bond markets and looming elections.

"If the impression arises that such a departure is timed around national elections, it damages trust in an institution that must stand above any domestic political calculation," Ferber, who sits on the parliamentary committee that will confirm Lagarde's successor, said.

By contrast, Marcel Fratzscher, president of German think-tank DIW, said Lagarde was showing "a strong sense of responsibility towards Europe".

"By leaving office early, Christine Lagarde gives European governments and institutions an opportunity to appoint a successor who will safeguard European values and protect the ECB's independence," he told Reuters.

Lagarde has not addressed such matters directly. She has said she would not be a candidate for the French presidency but would advocate for pro-European values in her home country "in whichever capacity" she deemed most efficient.

European Council President Antonio Costa said the process to find Lagarde's successor would begin immediately.

The appointment is likely to be part of a broader package of top ECB jobs involving the executive board seat of Isabel Schnabel, who will leave in early January, and chief economist Philip Lane, due to depart in May.

The former central bank governors of the Netherlands and Spain, Klaas Knot and Pablo Hernandez de Cos, are widely seen as frontrunners to replace Lagarde.

"The rumoured successors are both very competent, well established central bankers, so for markets, it won't matter too much," Piet Haines Christiansen, an economist at Danske Bank, said.

Financial markets showed little reaction to the announcement, with some analysts saying the ECB had now built a reputation that outlived any of its leaders.

"The ECB is now quite well established, the market is familiar with the way it operates," Goldman Sachs' head of Fixed Income Macro Investing Simon Dangoor said. "Our view is that institutional behaviour is likely to outlast Lagarde, and be quite similar, whoever takes over."

Lagarde's term was scheduled to run until the end of October 2027 but speculation about an early departure had been mounting for months, with the World Economic Forum seen as a likely destination. The WEF declined to comment.

Lagarde's resignation comes just as the ECB is in the middle of a rate-hiking cycle aimed at preventing an oil-price shock linked to the Iran war from feeding into other prices and wages.

But it must also contend with a surge in government bond yields - especially in debt-laden France - that has pushed up borrowing costs for households and businesses and which Lagarde has said will curb growth and inflation.

European Central Bank economic volatility electoral politics Christine Lagarde