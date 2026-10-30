Business And Leisure In Dubai: The Benefits Of Renting A Car

From Doha, Dubai is barely a lunch break away. The flight takes a little over an hour, there are several departures a day, and for a lot of people working in Qatar the trip has become as ordinary as a drive to the office. The flight is the easy part. It's the ground game that catches people out: a 9 a.m. in DIFC, lunch in Business Bay, then something out past Jebel Ali at four, and suddenly half the afternoon is spent watching a ride-hailing app's little car icon go the wrong way.

So plenty of visitors simply collect a car at the airport, and quite a few hang on to it for the weekend too. A boxy, upright SUV like the Jetour T2 makes a decent case for itself here, tidy enough to park outside a glass tower on Monday and happy on a gravel track by Saturday. A search to rent Jetour T2 Dubai brings up offers from several local rental companies, each with its deposit, mileage limit and cancellation terms laid out for your dates. Ten minutes of comparing beats an awkward conversation at the counter.

The working week, on your own timetable

Dubai's business addresses don't sit politely in one district. They string out along Sheikh Zayed Road and then keep going, into areas the metro was never really designed for. With your own wheels, an overrunning meeting stops being a crisis. You just leave a little later.

The smaller perks add up as well:

No standing on a hot pavement in a suit, refreshing an app. Somewhere to leave samples, a display kit or a heavy laptop bag. A quiet, air-conditioned spot to take a call or skim the deck one last time. Freedom to say yes to the meeting that's "just a bit outside town".

A word on costs, though. Salik toll gates sit on the big highways, and parking in the business districts is mostly paid. Ask the rental company up front how tolls and any fines come back to you, so finance doesn't send the expense claim back with questions.

Then the weekend arrives

Work wraps up on Friday and the same car suddenly feels like a different car. Hatta, up in the mountains, is an easy run from the city, and its dam has kayaks for hire. Al Qudra, on the desert edge, is lovely at sunrise. Abu Dhabi, with the Grand Mosque and the Louvre, is a straightforward drive down the coast if you fancy culture over dunes's really where something like the T2 justifies itself. Five seats, a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine, four-wheel drive, a generous 220 mm of ground clearance and drive modes with names like Mud and Rock. Tempting. Still, rental agreements tend to be strict about off-road driving, so read that clause before you point the hood at the sand.

Small print worth five minutes

Before you click "book", run through these:

Is the model guaranteed, or is it "or similar"? Matters if your heart is set on the T2. Are you old enough? Most companies rent from 21, though some classes want drivers of 25 and up. Check your license is accepted, too. How big is the deposit? It's normally a hold on the card rather than a charge, and it varies from one supplier to the next. Is there a mileage cap? Irrelevant for a week of meetings. Very relevant once Hatta and Abu Dhabi join the plan. What does cancelling cost? Business trips move. Free cancellation is often worth a little extra.

Worth it?

For a trip that's half boardroom, half break, a rental car mostly buys you time and a bit of freedom. Meetings run on your clock, not a driver's. The weekend turns into more than the hotel pool. And it's one less thing to sort out from Doha. Choose something that suits both halves of the trip, read the terms, then enjoy the drive.