Rybakina Withdraws From Tokyo Quarter-Finals With Neck Injury
"Unfortunately, I've been experiencing inflammation and pain in my neck, which has been affecting my ability to play at my best," the Kazakh said in a statement on the WTA website.
Rybakina secured the year-end number one ranking after beating compatriot Yulia Putintseva in the second round.
Fernandez will face Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova for a place in the final.
Rybakina is expected to compete at next month's season-ending WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California.Elena Rybakina Pan Pacific Open Leylah Fernandez WTA
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