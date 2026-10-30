Medvedev Into Vienna Semis And Books ATP Finals Place

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Daniil Medvedev will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the Vienna ATP 500 tournament after beating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Friday, securing a place in the year-end ATP Finals in the process.

Medvedev, the world number five, won 6-2, 6-3 against his 73rd-ranked opponent.

The Russian joins Alexander Zverev, who will become world number one in the next ATP rankings on Monday, Alcaraz, and Ben Shelton in the season-closer, which will run November 15-22 in Turin.

Medvedev has only missed the cut for the ATP Finals once since 2019.

On Friday, he closed out on his second match point on the Frenchman's serve.

Since his elimination in the round of 16 at the US Open in early September by Frances Tiafoe, Medvedev has won tournaments in Hangzhou and Almaty, and reached the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters 1000 and the Beijing ATP 500.

Standing between him and the final in the Austrian capital is seven-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old Spaniard beat American Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) in the quarter-finals.

"I think I played great tennis," Alcaraz said after extending his record to 14-0 in 500-level tournaments this season.

"I would say, overall, just happy for the battle and happy I found my way to get the win in straight sets."

Later, Zverev will take on Briton Arthur Fery for a spot in the last four.

Daniil Medvedev Carlos Alcaraz Vienna ATP Finals