Birla Public School Students Secure First Place In ICC Quiz Competition

Students of Birla Public School, Doha, brought laurels to the school by securing first place at the ICC Quiz Competition 2026, organised by the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) as part of the Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations on October 2, celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's life, values, and vision.

The event was held at ICC Ashoka Hall, Doha, under the aegis of the embassy of India, Qatar, and brought together students from Indian schools across Qatar to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's life, ideals, values, and vision.

The competition saw 15 Indian schools across Qatar participate, with 51 teams of 102 students competing in a series of challenging and engaging rounds.

The competition featured Preliminary, Audio, Visual, Rapid Fire, Missing Link and Clue Rounds, culminating in the much-anticipated Grand Finale.

Representing Birla Public School, Doha, four teams participated under the guidance of Rakesh Verma:

m Team 1: Swarnali Biswas (10 B) and Aarna Mishra (10 M)

m Team 2: Drishti Jain (11 O) and Shanmugapriya Sivakumar (11 B)

m Team 3: Nihal Raval and Wendron Horwing Machado (Grade 12)

m Team 4: Alenta Mulakkalethu Shibu (12 O) and Hafsa Velakadu Navas (12 O)

Nihal Raval and Wendron Horwing Machado (Grade 12) secured first place in a landslide victory, displaying remarkable knowledge, quick thinking, confidence, and excellent teamwork throughout the rounds.

The achievement is a moment of immense pride for Birla Public School, Doha, and reflects the students' strong general awareness, historical understanding, patriotism, intellectual curiosity and enthusiasm for learning.

Their success also highlights the school's continued commitment to encouraging students to broaden their knowledge, develop critical thinking skills and participate confidently in inter-school academic competitions.

The school leadership team congratulated the winners and participating teams for their enthusiastic participation and commendable performance.