Blood Test May Detect Brain Injuries Missed By Initial Scans

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have developed a blood biomarker approach that may help assess traumatic brain injuries and detect damage not visible on initial scans.

Published in the journal Neurosurgery, the study examined two proteins, GFAP and UCH-L1, which are linked to brain cell damage. GFAP levels measured within 24 hours of injury were better at distinguishing patients with imaging evidence of injury from those whose initial scans showed no clear signs of damage.

Researchers said symptoms may persist despite normal CT scans, while MRI scans may later reveal injuries that were initially missed. Blood biomarker tests could help guide further assessment and treatment.

The team is exploring the use of these tests in emergency departments, including point-of-care testing, as well as their potential to predict long-term outcomes.

blood biomarker brain injuries Neurosurgery GFAP