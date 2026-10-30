Supreme Elite Lady Eagles Club Holds Election For 2027

The Supreme Elite Lady Eagles Club (SELEC) held its Officer Election for Eagle Year 2027 on October 23, marking a milestone in the organisation's continued commitment to unity, leadership, and women's empowerment.

The election reflected the SELEC members' collective dedication, co-operation, and shared vision to advance the club's mission and strengthen its role as a platform for leadership, service, and sisterhood.

The SELEC extended its gratitude to all SEEC officers and members who participated in the electoral process, especially the SEEC Election Committee (ELECOM) headed by Rene, along with Joe, Nico, and Ron, whose commitment and professionalism ensured a fair, orderly, and transparent election.

Special recognition was also extended to all SEEC and SELEC members who dedicated their time, effort and support to preserve the organisation's strength and integrity.

Following the conclusion of the election, Arlene Benavidez was elected president of SELEC for Eagle Year 2027, with Esther Baliling as vice-president, Richelle Sarabia as secretary, Teresita Basmayor as treasurer, and Melanie Ranada as auditor.

The organisation congratulated the newly elected officers and looks forward to their leadership in further strengthening the club's charitable, civic, and community-based initiatives.

Outgoing president Mildred B Ngoaban, who served the club from its inception in July 2025 through Eagle Year 2026, extended her warmest congratulations to the newly elected officers.

She expressed her confidence in the incoming leadership and reaffirmed her commitment to continue supporting and serving the club unconditionally as a dedicated member.

Guided by its enduring vision,“Empowering Women, Leading with Purpose, Uniting for Legacy”, the SELEC remains steadfast in its mission to develop women leaders, foster meaningful community engagement, and build a lasting legacy of service, excellence, and sisterhood.