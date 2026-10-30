Ministry Launches First Forum In GCC For Labour Market Skills

The Ministry of Labour organised yesterday the“First Gulf Forum for Labour Market Skills”, in partnership with Executive Bureau of GCC Council of Ministers of Labour and Social Affairs and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

The forum convened senior government officials, policy experts, private sector leaders, representatives from academic institutions, and international organisations to address labour market skill development, national workforce alignment, and the integration of educational frameworks with regional employment demands amid rapid technological and economic shifts.

HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman bin Nasser al-Thani emphasised that human capital development and skill enhancement serve as foundational pillars for driving productivity, economic competitiveness, and sustainable growth.

She underscored the necessity of tri-sector synergy, spanning government entities, academic institutions, and private industry, to construct an agile, future-ready workforce ecosystem.

The director-general of the Executive Bureau of GCC Council of Ministers of Labour and Social Affairs, Mohammed al-Obaidli, highlighted the critical mandate of regional co-operation in empowering GCC nationals.

He outlined ongoing initiatives to establish a unified Gulf-wide skills framework, standardise professional qualifications, and harmonise vocational training standards to meet evolving labour requirements.

UDST president Dr Salem al-Naemi stressed the imperative of industry-academic partnerships in formulating adaptive curricula.

He noted that higher education programmes must align dynamically with digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the green economy transition to prepare national talent for future labour dynamics.

The forum comprised four specialised panel sessions addressing skill investment to accelerate workforce nationalisation, building a sustainable regional skills framework, mapping talent requirements across vital economic sectors, and leveraging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enhance economic resilience and job creation.

Ministry of Labour UDST