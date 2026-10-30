World Cities Day: Qatar Steps Up Drive For Sustainable Cities, Better Quality Of Life

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As cities grapple with rapid urbanization and growing housing needs, the focus is increasingly shifting towards creating urban environments that put people and quality of life at their center. This year's World Cities Day, observed on October 31 under the theme "Regenerating the City: Adequate Housing for All," highlights the importance of urban regeneration, access to adequate housing and the creation of inclusive, safe and sustainable cities.

In Qatar, urban development and infrastructure expansion are central to the country's broader development strategy. The State continues to advance strategic projects to upgrade existing residential areas, develop new communities, expand road networks and enhance public services and facilities, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its sustainable development objectives.

Eng. Khalid Saif Al Khayareen, Director of Projects Affairs at the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), said the authority's infrastructure projects are playing a key role in reshaping residential neighborhoods across Qatar, improving connectivity and creating safer, more liveable communities.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said Ashghal's work spans the development of new residential areas and the upgrading of existing neighborhoods, with a focus on delivering integrated infrastructure capable of keeping pace with urban expansion and meeting residents' needs.

The projects cover a broad range of infrastructure works, including local roads, stormwater drainage networks, street lighting, parking facilities and dedicated routes for pedestrians and cyclists. Together, these improvements are designed to make neighborhoods safer and easier to navigate, while strengthening links with main roads and nearby essential facilities, including government buildings.

Al Khayareen said the projects reflect the message of this year's World Cities Day, which highlights the need to bring housing, infrastructure and essential services together in the development of sustainable communities. He stressed that well-planned residential areas must offer more than housing, providing the infrastructure and services needed to support residents' daily lives and improve their quality of life.

Ashghal is currently undertaking a series of road and infrastructure projects across the country, aimed at serving citizens' residential plots and upgrading established and emerging neighborhoods, he said.

Among the areas covered are West Umm Salal, Al Ebb, Al Thumama, Al Waab, Al Meshaf, Al Maamoura, South-West Muaither, Al Kharaitiyat and Rawdat Al Hamama.

The projects involve expanding and upgrading road networks, improving connections to major roads and installing essential infrastructure. Beyond improving access and mobility, the works are expected to enhance traffic safety, raise the efficiency of public services and improve the overall appearance of residential districts, while creating safer and more sustainable neighborhoods that can accommodate future growth.

Sustainability is also shaping the way Ashghal plans and delivers infrastructure projects, with environmental considerations integrated into every stage, from initial design to implementation. Eng. Khayareen said the authority is adopting innovative solutions, advanced technologies and best practices to conserve natural resources, reduce waste and carbon emissions, and minimize the environmental footprint of its projects, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

More than 75 percent of the materials used in Ashghal's projects are locally sourced, supporting national industries while reducing dependence on imports. The authority is also expanding the reuse and recycling of construction materials, including excavated soil, concrete and asphalt, alongside the reuse of equipment and road signs. Solar energy is being harnessed to power lighting at offices and project sites, further reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

Water management is another key element of this approach. Ashghal is expanding rainwater drainage and collection networks and developing pumping stations to improve drainage capacity and limit water accumulation. It is also putting water extracted during construction dewatering operations to use in other construction activities, helping reduce waste and make more efficient use of available resources.

Equally important is ensuring that urban infrastructure serves the needs of the wider community. Ashghal's projects incorporate safer pedestrian walkways and road crossings, dedicated cycling routes, pavements and landscaped green spaces, improving access to public facilities and strengthening connections between residential neighborhoods and surrounding services.

Together, these measures are intended to create safer, more accessible and environmentally sustainable communities, while encouraging healthier lifestyles and improving quality of life for current and future generations.

Looking ahead, Ashghal is preparing to expand its infrastructure program significantly, with more than 30 road and infrastructure projects scheduled to be tendered over the next five years under its five-year plan. The projects will serve new residential land allocated to citizens, covering approximately 33,000 plots.

Alongside the planned projects, the authority is pressing ahead with ongoing works and accelerating the delivery of delayed schemes, while upgrading road, sewerage and stormwater drainage networks. The broader objective is to ensure that new and established residential areas are supported by integrated infrastructure capable of accommodating Qatar's continued urban expansion and population growth.

The next phase will also place greater emphasis on coordination with government bodies and service providers to align infrastructure investment with wider development and urban planning priorities. Ashghal is also looking to expand the use of smart digital systems and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to strengthen planning and execution and improve project efficiency.

These efforts form part of Qatar's broader development agenda under Qatar National Vision 2030, with a focus on building resilient, sustainable infrastructure, protecting the environment and raising the standard of public services.