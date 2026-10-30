Prolonged Anxiety Can Take A Physical And Psychological Toll On Women: Expert

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Women should pay attention when anxiety begins to dominate their thoughts, disrupt their sleep or affect their daily responsibilities, as prolonged anxiety can have physical and psychological effects, a clinical psychologist at the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has advised.

Sedki al-Shazly al-Sheikh, a clinical psychologist at Al Mashaf Health Centre, said that anxiety is a natural human response that does not necessarily indicate a psychological blade-->





Sedki Al Shazly Al Sheikh

However, when it becomes persistent, he said, difficult to control and begins interfering with everyday life, women should recognise the signs and seek appropriate support.

Worrying about medical test results, important decisions, children or work can naturally cause tension and uncertainty.

Such anxiety is usually linked to a specific situation and tends to subside once the circumstances pass or become clearer, Dr al-Sheikh said.

He added that a reasonable degree of anxiety can also be beneficial, encouraging women to prepare for important events, pay attention to details and take necessary precautions.

What matters most, Dr al-Sheikh continued, is how much anxiety occupies their lives and their ability to manage it.

He said that anxiety may become persistent when women find themselves moving from one worrying thought to another, concerning their family, health, work, future or even minor details of everyday life.

What begins as a simple question about what might happen can develop into a series of worst-case scenarios, the expert blade-->

Even when women recognise that some fears are exaggerated, they may struggle to stop or control these thoughts.

According to Dr al-Sheikh, the effects can extend beyond mental preoccupation, manifesting physically through muscle tension, heart palpitations, headaches, sleep disturbances, fatigue and difficulty concentrating.

Ongoing stress may also make women more irritable with those around them and leave them feeling drained throughout the day.

However, he noted that experiencing these symptoms or going through a difficult period does not automatically indicate a psychological disorder.

The duration and severity of the anxiety, whether it can be controlled and how significantly it affects daily life, are more important considerations.

To manage anxiety, Dr al-Sheikh advised women to recognise how their thinking changes during stressful moments, particularly when they begin anticipating the worst possible outcomes.

He suggested pausing to identify the source of concern, distinguish what is known from what is feared and consider whether there is anything they can do about it.

If a genuine problem exists, taking practical steps to address it may help.

However, repeatedly analysing possibilities without evidence, particularly those beyond one's control, can increase exhaustion and anxiety without providing a solution.

Dr al-Sheikh also highlighted everyday factors that may aggravate stress, including insufficient sleep, excessive caffeine consumption, constantly following the news and social media, and not allowing enough time for rest.

Physical activity, calm breathing, maintaining a regular sleep schedule, spending time with family and engaging in enjoyable activities can help restore balance.

Prayer, reading the Holy Qur'an, remembrance of Allah and supplication may also provide comfort and reassurance to those who find solace in them.

Dr al-Sheikh encouraged women not to let anxiety build up, saying that talking to a husband, family member or trusted person can help put worries into perspective and ease the feeling of having to deal with everything alone.

Women experiencing prolonged anxiety that becomes difficult to control or significantly affects their sleep, work, relationships or daily responsibilities should consider consulting a mental health professional.

A professional assessment can help identify the nature of the anxiety, its contributing factors and the most appropriate approach to managing it.

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