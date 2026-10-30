News: 'Breakthrough To Water Shortage For The World' Said Mr. Shaban Of Watermicronworld

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 14, 2026 9:11 pm - WaterMicronWorld is introducing the next billion-dollar industry, tackling the world's most serious water shortage problems with revolutionary Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology.

The Global Challenge

Scarce resources – Freshwater is limited in deserts, arid lands, and regions with low rainfall.

Depleting groundwater – Aquifers and wells are being drained faster than nature can replenish.

Climate shifts – Rainfall patterns are dropping, deserts are expanding, and fertile lands are vanishing.

Costly alternatives – Desalination and centralized water systems are too expensive for remote or impoverished areas.

The result: hunger, starvation, and illness spread as communities lose access to clean water for crops, livestock, and daily life.

The Solution – AWG Technology

WaterMicronWorld delivers pure drinking water directly from the air we breathe. Our AWG machines provide independence from rivers, wells, and pipelines, making clean water accessible anywhere.

30L Home/Office – Compact, efficient, perfect for families or workplaces.

100L–500L Commercial – Reliable supply for restaurants, schools, and small businesses.

1000L–20,000L Industrial – Large-scale water independence for factories, agriculture, and communities.



Why WaterMicronWorld?

Sustainable water – No depletion of natural reserves.

Climate resilience – Reliable even in droughts or disaster zones.

Pure and safe – Clean water directly from the atmosphere.

Affordable innovation – Easy to operate, maintain, and scale.

Vision for Agriculture & Communities

Farmers can irrigate crops even in dry seasons. Remote villages can drink safely without costly infrastructure. Businesses and industries can secure water supply without disruption.

WaterMicronWorld International is the leader in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing advanced AWG systems worldwide. Water is life-and now, life can thrive anywhere.

WaterMicronWorld International is the leader in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of highly advanced atmospheric water generators that extract the moisture from the air and converts it into clean, pure drinking water. Water, essential for all aspects of life, is the world most valuable commodity and is becoming increasingly scarce.

The population of the world continues to increase, yet the clean and drinkable water supply continues to decrease. Throughout history, humans have always looked down while looking for a source for their water needs. They have always extracted from holes in the ground, wells, ponds, lakes, rivers, and aquifers. All of these sources have one thing in common, which is that we are taking water out faster than nature can replace it.

WaterMicronWorld brings an ecologically friendly and new source of pure drinking water to industry, businesses and home users alike. WaterMicronWorld provides truly affordable, state-of-the-art technology that is easy to operate and maintain. The technology taps into a water source that does not place more demands on Mother Earth.. Pure water from the air we breathe!

WaterMicronWorld International Atmospheric Water Generators, AWG-C Series units can generate from 30 to 20,000 liters of pure drinking water per day. Our unique compact systems are ideal for Hotels, Schools, Office buildings, Housing developments, Hospitals, Marine and small Municipal applications.

"Water is Life"

Email: [email protected]

Phone/WhatsApp/Telegram: +855 8161 7728