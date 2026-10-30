Quectel Sues Telit, Alleging False Statements, Cybersquatting And Unfair Competition

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announced that it has filed legal action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Telit IoT Solutions Inc. The lawsuit seeks to bring an end to Telit's campaign of false and misleading claims about Quectel and its products.

Quectel alleges that, rather than competing on the strength of its products and technology, Telit engaged in a coordinated campaign to undermine Quectel's reputation by exploiting geopolitical concerns surrounding Chinese technology companies. According to the complaint, Telit funded, promoted, and amplified false and misleading claims about Quectel's products while positioning itself to customers as a safer“Western” alternative. The lawsuit further alleges that Telit engaged in cybersquatting involving Quectel's U.S. domain name to advance its campaign.

Quectel maintains that these alleged actions have caused substantial harm to its sales, customer relationships, reputation, and goodwill, while unfairly diverting business opportunities to Telit and other competitors. Through this legal action, Quectel seeks to put an end to the alleged misconduct, protect its business interests, and uphold the principles of fair and transparent competition.

“We believe in fair competition, innovation, and earning the trust of customers through the quality of our products and services. Despite Quectel's efforts to correct the record, Telit's false and misleading statements have continued. This lawsuit seeks to hold Telit accountable for those statements,” said Peter Fowler, SVP of Quectel Wireless Solutions in Americas.

“Our decision to pursue legal action reflects our commitment to protecting our company's reputation, our customers, and the integrity of fair competition. We remain focused on delivering innovative, high-quality solutions to our customers and will pursue appropriate legal remedies to address the conduct outlined in our complaint,” Mr. Fowler continued.

The complaint asserts claims under federal and state law arising from Telit's alleged false and misleading statements regarding Quectel, alleged misuse of Quectel's trademarks and domain name, and related unfair competition.

Quectel will pursue the matter through the appropriate legal process. As proceedings are ongoing, the company will not comment further on the detailed merits of the case at this stage.

The full filing can be found here:

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 10,000 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: or LinkedIn

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