Motive And Vivo Brazil Win 2026 Leading Lights Award For Network API Monetization

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Motive, a global leader in entitlement, connected device and service management and Vivo Brazil, Brazil's largest operator and part of the Telefónica Group, have won the 2026 Light Reading Leading Lights Award for Outstanding Use Case: Network API Monetization for the first commercial scale deployment of SIM-based silent authentication in Latin America.

SMS OTP remains relevant as an authentication method due to its broad reach, working on virtually any type of mobile device. SIM-based silent authentication takes this experience a step further by eliminating the need to receive and manually enter codes. The result is a simpler, more seamless user journey that reduces friction and can help lower abandonment rates while increasing customer conversion and retention.

Using Motive's CAMARA-compliant Entitlement Server, Vivo can now verify a subscriber's phone number directly without requiring a passcode over mobile networks. The business value is straightforward: a simpler authentication experience for customers, less reliance on SMS and a new enterprise API service Vivo can monetize.

“Network APIs will only matter if operators can turn them into services customers are willing to pay for,” said David Sharpley, CEO of Motive.“Vivo is now proving that business case, replacing a costly, fraud-prone authentication method with a better customer experience and a commercial API service it can scale to serve its enterprise customers.”

The Leading Lights Awards recognize innovation, commercial impact and leadership across the global telecommunications industry.

“At Vivo, we seek to turn the evolution of our networks into increasingly simple, secure and seamless experiences for our customers. Silent authentication demonstrates, in practice, the potential of network APIs to streamline the digital journey while creating new service opportunities for businesses. This recognition reinforces our strategy of driving innovation through solutions that create value across the entire digital ecosystem,” said Leonardo Silva, Head of B2B Messaging, CPaaS and Open Gateway at Vivo.

About Motive

Motive empowers the world's leading telecom operators to deliver seamless digital services through its suite of operator-first platforms. From entitlement orchestration to device and service management, Motive enables operators to accelerate digital transformation and monetize connectivity across mobile, home, and IoT networks. For more information, visit

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