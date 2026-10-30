USD/MXN Forecast 30/10: Dollar Tests 19.00 Resistance
If we break above the 19.1 level, then I think that opens up a move all the way to 20, which may be able to be done. We'll just have to wait and see. A lot of this is going to come down to economic news.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe Federal Reserve did have two members yesterday vote to hike, so there is still that specter out there. The way the market looks at it, they are expecting an interest rate hike in December, and again in March is starting to get to be a 50% chance as well. So, interesting days we live inRegardless, I don't want to buy it here. Even if I did decide to go long, I would prefer to see some type of pullback, maybe closer to the 18 level. Right now, we are starting to dig into a very noisy neighborhood, so I think a little bit of resistance could show up. If we rip to the upside here, I'll probably buy the dollar against lower-yielding currencies.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the top Mexican forex brokers to choose from.
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