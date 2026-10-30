USD/JPY Monthly Forecast: November 2026

MENAFN - Daily Forex) As the month of October ends the USD/JPY remains a focus of many Forex traders. In the coming hours, likely after you have read this article, the U.S Federal Reserve is going to announce their FOMC rate decision and outlook. However, like the Bank of Japan which is on the schedule this coming Friday, the U.S central bank is not expected to raise their borrowing rate this week. This as inflation remains a concern in the U.S and Japan. The USD/JPY is at the heart of dynamic conditions regarding policy within both central banks and what some investors view as ineffective guidance from the two also.

As of this writing the USD/JPY is traversing once again above the 158.000 level and coming within important resistance psychologically around the 158.200 to 158.500 ratios. However, as you, the reader, engage with this article you must weigh the stated price here to the current value being demonstrated on your Forex platform. The price of the USD/JPY may be close to the stated value at this moment, but it may be significantly different and that will offer you some clues.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money The Bank of Japan and its Constant Promise to Intervene

Not only are traders concerned with the Bank of Japan and U.S Fed (and Treasury) regarding the USD/JPY, but higher bond yields in both nations are also stoking a whirlwind of Forex storms. There is also the addition of interest rate policies being questioned in both places. While inflation remains high in the U.S regarding energy costs, inflation in Japan faces other dynamics too – one of them has been the weaker Japanese Yen long-term. The USD/JPY continues to traverse a high stakes realm that retail traders and large players like to speculate on.

However, one major obstacle via USD/JPY trading remains the Bank of Japan and its threatened and carried out interventions. The Bank of Japan prefers that the JPY remains within a weaker realm against the USD, but persists on battling ratios when they are deemed inappropriately too high. The problem for traders is that the while the BoJ has kept a constant threat of intervention real, they also do not announce when they are taking actions. This can lead to positions showing profits in the USD/JPY suddenly turning into major losses and blowing out trading accounts USD/JPY Upside with Coordinated Actions

Trading the USD/JPY can be dangerous, particularly now as the BoJ and Fed/Treasury have aligned their thinking publicly – as per the joint intervention via the U.S Treasury involving the New York Fed a couple of months ago, along with the BoJ to drive the value of the USD/JPY lower. The currency pair does move with velocity so it is also wise to select where stop losses are used so they do not knock out a USD/JPY position before it can really get to work. Patience is important in Forex, but knowing the characteristics of the currency pair are equally crucial. Large players and financial institutions continue to bet against the Bank of Japan, but this can prove an expensive endeavor for even them when the BoJ decides to launch interventions by buying the Japanese Yen in massive quantities – which they can afford to do when necessary.

Traders participating in the USD/JPY need to practice risk management at all times. The trading of this pair is not for the inexperienced trader to merely dabble in or think they can practice.

USD/JPY Outlook for November 2026:

Speculative price range for USD/JPY is 156.200 to 159.900

So while looking for upside in the USD/JPY it must be done with consideration. Technically this may involve waiting for the currency pair to move lower and seeking reversals. Last Friday's dynamic selloff took the USD/JPY below 157.000 and buying has ensued.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

And as the Fed and Bank of Japan are set to influence trading conditions later today and on Friday, Forex traders are obviously testing the waters as much as possible. Quick hitting trades for retail traders may be a solid tactic to pursue price action in the USD/JPY now and the coming weeks. However, the trading is full of volatility and reversals remain active

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