Islamic Vs Conventional Forex Trading

Islamic financial principles govern every aspect of commercial transactions, including Forex trading. As such, many Forex brokers offer“Islamic accounts,” also known as“swap-free accounts,” specifically designed to comply with Islamic finance.

Islamic Forex trading accounts allow speculation on currency price movements with leverage, just as conventional non-Islamic Forex accounts do. Where they primarily differ is that Islamic accounts do not use interest-based fee structures.

Let's examine the differences between Islamic and conventional Forex accounts, and what to consider when choosing between them vs Conventional Forex - Key DifferencesInterest (Riba) and Overnight Swaps

Conventional Forex accounts incur an overnight swap fee, also known as rollover interest. The swap is the interest rate differential between the two currencies in a Forex pair. Depending on whether the position is long or short, the trader either receives or pays the swap.

Islamic finance prohibits interest payments; therefore, Islamic Forex accounts do not have these traditional swaps. However, they may have a non-interest-based fee structure to replace it and Pricing Models

There are several pricing models that Islamic accounts have instead of overnight swaps/rollover interest: A fixed holding fee for each Forex pair, regardless of whether the position is long or short. Wider spreads than traditional accounts. No extra fees or charges at all. However, many restrictions may apply to brokers offering this alternative, such as limited Forex pairs or restrictions on the length of open positions and Trading Restrictions Restricted Forex pairs: Some Forex pairs have large interest-rate differentials, making it unsustainable for the broker to offer them without an interest fee. In particular, this often includes many crosses and exotic pairs. Therefore, check that the broker offers the pairs you wish to trade on an Islamic account. Length of open positions: Islamic trading accounts sometimes limit the length of open positions to a certain number of trading days, especially those Islamic accounts without any extra fees, such as a fixed fee or wider spreads. Or they will start applying fees after a specified number of trading days. The broker may impose policies to prevent misuse, e.g., by prohibiting customers from taking an excessive number of trades that would have a negative swap in a conventional account Principles Behind Islamic Forex TradingKey Islamic Finance Concepts

Islamic finance is a large topic. Rather than trying to cover its entire breadth, here are some key concepts that apply directly to trading: Money is not an intrinsic asset or resource, but a medium of exchange to allocate other assets. An exchange of goods or services should accompany the exchange of money, given that money is a medium of exchange and not an intrinsic asset. Prohibition of interest (also known as“Riba” in Islamic finance): because interest is a payment without an exchange of goods or services. Prohibition of Gharar (Excessive uncertainty or ambiguity): For example, excessively high leverag is forbidden and contract terms should be clear, precise, and disclosed to all parties. Islamic finance prohibits investing in companies that engage in Haram (Islamically forbidden) activities, such as commercial activities in alcohol, pork or gambling-related products Makes a Forex Account“Islamic”? No interest-based rollover or swaps. Transparent fee structures (to avoid“Gharar”). Brokers should be clear on any fees they charge traders in Islamic accounts. The account should not access products that are intrinsically Haram, such as interest-bearing bonds.

Note: Islamic accounts still allow leverage Conventional Forex Trading WorksMargin, Leverage, and Swaps Leverage: This allows a small amount of capital to control a larger amount of currency. For example, a $10,000 account with 50:1 leverage can control up to $500,000 of currency. Many regulators cap the leverage, e.g., US-regulated brokers can offer up to 50:1 on major currency pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD ) and up to 20:1 on minor or exotic pairs. Margin: This is the amount of capital that I must have in my account to execute a trade. For a USDCAD trade with 1 standard lot (i.e., 100,000 units of the base currency) at 50:1 leverage, the margin requirement is $2,000. I can use an online margin calculator to calculate the margin. Swaps: In a Forex trade, I receive interest on the long currency and pay interest on the short currency. The difference between the two is the“swap.” If I am long EURUSD and the interest rate the broker applies to the Euro is higher than the one applied to the US Dollar, I will receive a swap fee. If I am short EURUSD, I will pay a swap fee. Swaps typically apply only when a position is open at 5 PM ET; there are no swaps on intraday positions closed before 5 PM.

Note: Islamic accounts have leverage and margin but not swaps Instruments and Practices

Major, Minor and Exotic Forex pairs Commodities, e.g., precious metals, energy and agricultural commodities Equity indices Individual stocks Bonds Cryptocurrencies

Conventional Forex accounts have no religious restrictions and, therefore, offer the widest range of Forex pairs and usually many other markets. This includes:

Contracts for Differences (CFDs) Spot contracts Futures Options ETFs

In addition, they can also offer a wide range of instruments:

Conventional trading accounts offer leverage, have swaps on applicable instruments, and require margin on positions Differences for the TraderAccount Opening and Verification

Brokers that offer Islamic accounts usually also offer conventional accounts. A client would request an Islamic account during the account-opening application stage.

Both conventional and Islamic accounts typically require the same identification documents, such as proof of name and address.

For Islamic accounts, some brokers ask clients to sign a declaration stating that the account is for religious purposes (but they do not ask for proof that the account holder is Muslim).Strategy Considerations

Keep in mind: For Islamic accounts with a daily holding fee, long-term trades can have a higher cost difference. To offset this, I may stick to shorter-term trades in an Islamic account. For Islamic accounts that widen spreads, I may choose to take trades with larger profit targets to offset this. I can only trade instruments available in an Islamic account, and that may mean I have to restrict my strategy.

Run a backtest of recent trades under an Islamic fee structure to see whether it would have been profitable, to help inform decision-making Management and Leverage

Risk management is foundational for successful trading. It also aligns with the prohibition on Gharar (i.e., excessive risk) in Islamic finance, e.g., through excessive leverage. Brokers typically offer the same leverage on conventional and Islamic accounts, so it's up to the trader to apply robust risk management.

Here are my top risk-management rules: Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Imagine your account goes to zero. Will you still be able to pay your bills and have the same lifestyle? Always trade with a stop-loss. Risk a maximum percentage of your account on each trade. For example, if I have a $10,000 account and my maximum risk per trade is 2%, my stop-loss size should not exceed $200 (2% of $10,000). That will automatically restrict my position size. Take trades with a positive reward/risk ratio. If my stop-loss is 50 pips, my take profit should be at least 50 pips Example - Same Trade, Two Account Types

Example: Long EURUSD trade, opened on a Monday at 10 AM ET and closed on Wednesday at 3 PM ET; 1 standard lot; 50 pip profit (i.e., $500)Conventional Account Scenario

Assumption: overnight rate: -1.2 pips.

Therefore, two overnights: -2.4 pips

Net profit after overnights: 47.6 pips or $476Islamic Account Scenario

Assumption: 0.5 pip charge for each overnight, regardless of the direction

Therefore, two overnights: 2 pips

Net profit: 49 pips, or $490What This Means for Profitability

When the rollover fee exceeds the Islamic fee, the Islamic fee account will be more profitable. When the rollover fee is less than the Islamic fee charge (for example, when the rollover fee is positive and the trader receives a credit), the Islamic account will be less profitable. Factors include: Duration of trades Forex pairs: the fee swap charges and direction of trades The Islamic fee structureCommon Misconceptions About Islamic Forex Trading“Islamic Accounts Are Always Cheaper/More Expensive”

There is no fixed answer to which is cheaper or more expensive. It depends on several factors: What are the charges (if any) levied by the Islamic account? What would be the rollover fee on my trades compared to the Islamic fee? This would depend on the pairs I trade and the direction of my trades. Typically, how long do I keep my trades open? For example, if I am usually an intraday trader, the cost of an Islamic account may be the same as that of a conventional account.

Because the factors can vary over time, there may be periods when trading on an Islamic account is cheaper, and other periods when a conventional account is cheaper.“Islamic Trading Means No Leverage or No Risk”

Leverage and risk are allowed in Islam; it's the charging of interest that Islam forbids.“Any Swap‐Free Account Is Automatically Sharia‐Compliant”

There are many instruments without swaps, e.g., certain futures and options contracts, or stocks of companies that engage in Haram activities such as gambling. If someone trades these instruments in a“swap-free” account, their trading is not necessarily sharia-compliant to Choose Between Islamic and Conventional Forex AccountsReligious Compliance vs Pure Cost Optimization

What are the full charges applicable in the Islamic account? This should include any widening of spreads and any fixed charges, such as administrative holding fees. Are there limits on how long trades can stay open? What instruments can I trade in an Islamic account? Are there any that the broker restricts?

Some Muslim traders will want to follow Sharia principles regardless of any associated costs. Other traders will take costs into account before deciding. If that's the case, the first thing to check is the cost difference by sampling previous trades to see what the costs would have been in a conventional account vs. an Islamic account. There may be a pleasant surprise: the Islamic account may be cheaper. But if it is more expensive, the trader must decide whether to bear this additional cost to Ask Your Broker

Compare multiple brokers. I have found there are numerous ways brokers can charge for Islamic accounts, and there may be a broker that's better suited to your trading style Takeaways

Limit the time positions can remain open Restrict the available Forex pairs Impose other non-interest-based costs, such as wider spreads or administrative fixed holding fees.

Conventional, non-Islamic Forex accounts incur interest-based swap fees on overnight Forex trades. Islamic accounts do not have these fees. However, many Islamic accounts will impose a combination of the following restrictions:

Shop around different brokers to find the one that offers the best deal for your trading style, as there are many fee structures from which to choose. If overall costs are too high, consider staying with a conventional account or modifying the trading strategy, such as taking trades with higher profit targets to offset wider spreads, or opt for short-term trading to offset holding fees long-term trades treated differently in Islamic vs conventional forex accounts?

Swap payments vs. Islamic account fees accumulate differently, and some Islamic accounts restrict how long a position can remain open I use the same trading strategies in Islamic and conventional accounts?

Strategies that rely on receiving swap payments will not work in an Islamic account. You can trade other strategies in the same way, providing the instruments are available, but there may be cost differences that affect the P&L Islamic forex trading more expensive than conventional trading?

Islamic forex trading is not necessarily more expensive than conventional trading. It depends on how the broker's Islamic account fee structure compares to the price the trader would have paid or received in swaps non-Muslim traders open an Islamic or swap-free forex account?

Yes, it is possible for non-Muslim traders to open an Islamic or swap-free forex account. Some brokers ask the applicant to sign a declaration stating that they want the account for religious purposes, but do not require proof of the applicant's Muslim identity. However, brokers may restrict the misuse of the accounts, such as trading only Forex pairs that would have a high negative swap in a conventional account instruments are typically restricted in Islamic forex trading?

In Islamic forex trading, brokers often restrict Forex pairs with large interest-rate differentials, including some Minors and Exotics, and certain derivatives. Islamic accounts still normally allow trading on Major Forex pairs and some commodities is better, a conventional or an Islamic account?

Neither a conventional nor an Islamic account type is universally better. Islamic accounts allow traders to follow Sharia financial principles but may be more expensive depending on the fee structure. Conventional accounts will have fewer trading restrictions. They may be cheaper, though, equally, in some cases, they can be more expensive.