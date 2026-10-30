Navy Built RO Plant Declared Open In Thanthirimale

A new Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant established under the Naval Social Responsibility (NSR) Project was declared open for public use in Kiwlekada of Thanthirimale, Anuradhapura on 29 October 2026.

The facility aims to resolve a long-standing shortage of safe drinking water in the area belonging to Mahawilachchiya Divisional Secretariat area of the Anuradhapura district, where chronic kidney disease is widely prevalent.

The project was initiated by the Ministry of Health, with technical and engineering expertise provided by the Sri Lanka Navy and financial sponsorship from Mr. Gamini Kalubowila, Chairman of the 'Serve with Smile' organization, for the benefit of local community.

With the opening of this facility, the Sri Lanka Navy has now installed a total of 1,164 RO plants across the island to support communities lacking access to clean drinking water.