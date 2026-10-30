Mumbai To Host Global Blockchain Leaders At November Conference Arabian Post
The fourth edition, organised by Web3 investment firm Hashed Emergent, will take place at Fairmont Mumbai. It marks the event's first move to the financial centre after three editions in Bengaluru, bringing discussions about decentralised technology closer to banks, investors and financial market institutions.
Organisers have confirmed participation from senior representatives of cryptocurrency exchanges, payments businesses, financial infrastructure companies and public institutions. The programme includes sessions on tokenisation, decentralised finance, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence and practical applications within established financial services.
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