Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

UK Competition Watchdog Examines Meta Publisher Contract Terms Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-30 02:24:55

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Britain's competition regulator has launched an investigation into Meta Platforms over proposed commercial terms that could allow the technology company to use publishers' website content for its own products, including artificial intelligence services.

The Competition and Markets Authority announced the investigation on Friday, saying it would examine whether Meta was abusing a dominant market position by imposing unfair conditions on publishers, advertisers and other businesses using its platforms.

The regulator said the disputed provisions could enable Meta to collect material from websites associated with businesses using its services, without giving those businesses meaningful control over whether or how their content was subsequently used.

MENAFN30102026000152002308ID1111892039


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search