UK Competition Watchdog Examines Meta Publisher Contract Terms Arabian Post
The Competition and Markets Authority announced the investigation on Friday, saying it would examine whether Meta was abusing a dominant market position by imposing unfair conditions on publishers, advertisers and other businesses using its platforms.
The regulator said the disputed provisions could enable Meta to collect material from websites associated with businesses using its services, without giving those businesses meaningful control over whether or how their content was subsequently used.
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