UK Competition Watchdog Examines Meta Publisher Contract Terms Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Britain's competition regulator has launched an investigation into Meta Platforms over proposed commercial terms that could allow the technology company to use publishers' website content for its own products, including artificial intelligence services.

The Competition and Markets Authority announced the investigation on Friday, saying it would examine whether Meta was abusing a dominant market position by imposing unfair conditions on publishers, advertisers and other businesses using its platforms.

The regulator said the disputed provisions could enable Meta to collect material from websites associated with businesses using its services, without giving those businesses meaningful control over whether or how their content was subsequently used.

<p>Meta has suspended the proposed changes while consulting industry representatives. The company rejected the suggestion that its conduct warranted regulatory intervention, maintaining that its approach had been misunderstood.</p> <p>A Meta spokesperson said there were“no grounds” for a competition investigation and confirmed that the company had committed to consulting publishers and other stakeholders before changing its terms. Meta also welcomed the opportunity to explain its position to the authority.</p> <p>The investigation is being conducted under the Competition Act 1998. Investigators will first consider whether Meta occupies a dominant position in a relevant British market and then assess whether its contractual conditions constitute an abuse of that position.</p> <p>The authority stressed that opening proceedings does not establish wrongdoing. It will gather evidence from Meta and affected businesses before deciding whether competition law has been breached.</p> <p>Sarah Cardell, the authority's chief executive, said digital platforms helped British businesses reach customers worldwide but warned that companies holding dominant positions must not impose unfair trading conditions.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also UK defence secretary sets 1,000-day war readiness deadline <p>“We've heard concerns from news publishers and other businesses and are acting swiftly to investigate whether Meta's proposed changes may breach competition law,” Cardell said, adding that the regulator wanted a swift resolution.</p> <p>The intervention follows objections from publishing and advertising organisations concerned that businesses could be required to surrender extensive rights over material hosted on their own websites simply to maintain access to Meta's commercial services.</p> <p>The News Media Association and Movement for an Open Web were among the organisations whose concerns prompted the authority to act. Both have challenged the implications of the contractual provisions for businesses dependent on digital platforms to reach audiences.</p> <p>Publishers have argued that the proposed arrangements could undermine their ability to control commercially valuable journalism and other material. Their objections focus particularly on whether website content could support artificial intelligence products without separate permission or compensation.</p> <p>Meta has disputed claims that its revisions grant unrestricted rights to publishers' content. It has said the changes concern advertising and business products and do not alter its existing website crawling practices.</p> <p>The company has also pointed to robots. txt, a standard mechanism through which website operators can communicate preferences to automated crawlers. Publishing organisations maintain that technical preferences do not necessarily resolve questions about contractual consent and control.</p> <p>Meta originally intended the revised commercial conditions to take effect on 30 October. Following discussions with the authority and objections from industry groups, it postponed implementation until 20 November.</p> <p>On 28 October, Meta announced a further pause pending consultation with industry organisations, leaving the proposed terms on hold as the regulator began its formal examination.</p> See also Flávio Bolsonaro departs Brazil as US promises visas <p>The authority said its powers under the Competition Act allowed it to investigate the complaints urgently. The legislation also provides for temporary measures where necessary to prevent significant damage or protect the public interest, although no such measure was announced on Friday.</p> <p>Separately, the regulator is requesting information about Meta One, a business subscription service, after the Federation of Small Businesses raised concerns about the possible consequences for smaller companies posting external links on Facebook and Instagram without paying subscription fees.</p> <p>That issue is outside the scope of the newly opened competition investigation. The authority has not decided whether formal action concerning the subscription service is warranted.</p> <p>The regulator is examining the contractual dispute through its established competition enforcement powers rather than the newer digital markets framework. This distinction determines the legal tests investigators must apply and the procedures governing evidence gathering, possible intervention and any eventual enforcement decision.</p> <p>Meta has not been designated as having strategic market status under Britain's separate digital markets competition regime. The authority said it continues to review possible candidates, with further proposals expected to be considered by its board in spring 2027.</p> <h2></h2>