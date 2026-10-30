US Intelligence Suspects Megaspeed Executive Of Chinese Espionage Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> US intelligence officials believe a former senior executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International cultivated a relationship with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang while allegedly supplying information to Beijing, raising fresh concerns about Chinese intelligence operations targeting America's artificial intelligence industry.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, came under American surveillance after investigators began examining whether Megaspeed was helping Chinese companies circumvent restrictions on advanced Nvidia semiconductor exports. Intelligence officials subsequently concluded that she was acting as an asset for China's government, although the allegations remain unproven publicly.

China rejected the accusations on Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun described the allegations as groundless speculation intended to discredit Beijing. Nvidia also disputed suggestions that its chief executive had shared sensitive information with the Megaspeed executive.

<p>Jensen Huang said on Thursday that Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed were normal and that the company had examined the deployment of its processors to determine whether equipment had been diverted illegally to China.</p> <p>“We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one,” Huang said, referring to the graphics processing units powering artificial intelligence systems.</p> <p>The intelligence assessment has attracted attention within President Donald Trump's administration because Jensen Huang maintains direct contact with the White House over semiconductor export policies. Officials are concerned that access to the Nvidia chief could have provided Beijing with insights into commercial negotiations and Washington's approach towards China.</p> <p>Trump was briefed on the intelligence findings approximately a year ago but did not initiate action against the Nvidia executive. Officials initially believed Jensen Huang was unaware of Alice Huang's alleged intelligence activities. No publicly disclosed evidence establishes that he knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence.</p> See also Texas data centre permit freeze takes effect before election <p>Nvidia spokesman John Rizzo said the company's chief executive routinely meets executives from customers and prospective customers across international markets.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>“Jensen's interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected,” Rizzo said, emphasising that ordinary business meetings did not involve disclosing classified material or sensitive corporate technology.</p> <p>The company maintained that regional cloud customers received standard commercial information rather than Nvidia trade secrets or information relevant to national security.</p> <p>Megaspeed, which operates artificial intelligence computing infrastructure across Southeast Asia, has separately faced scrutiny over purchases of Nvidia processors and possible transfers of restricted technology to Chinese customers.</p> <p>American authorities have investigated whether the company acquired advanced processors through operations outside China before making the computing capacity available to customers subject to Washington's export restrictions.</p> <p>The distinction between physically transferring semiconductor equipment into China and providing remote access to computing infrastructure abroad has become an important issue for export enforcement authorities.</p> <p>Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing. Its management said it was taking the allegations seriously and had retained external legal advisers to conduct an internal investigation. The company also expressed its willingness to cooperate with American authorities.</p> <p>Nvidia maintains that its examination of Megaspeed's equipment deployments uncovered no evidence of illegal diversion. The company's assessment does not establish whether intelligence agencies have independently resolved every concern surrounding the customer's operations.</p> <p>The allegations involving Alice Huang emerged from surveillance undertaken by American intelligence agencies. Investigators monitoring her communications identified contact with an American citizen, subsequently established to be Jensen Huang.</p> <p>The identification followed procedures governing intelligence information involving American citizens. Authorities have not publicly identified the agencies responsible for the surveillance or disclosed the precise information allegedly transmitted to Beijing.</p> See also Riyadh airport strike leaves 12 dead, 309 injured <p>Officials have also not publicly established whether Alice Huang obtained confidential Nvidia documents, sensitive government communications or information beyond ordinary commercial discussions.</p> <p>Photographs circulating online show Alice Huang attending gatherings with Jensen Huang and other technology executives in Taipei. Their documented encounters include a gathering in June 2024 and another business occasion in May 2025.</p> <p>Those appearances establish professional contact but do not independently demonstrate espionage or improper conduct by either executive.</p> <p>Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang. Her precise responsibilities at Megaspeed have changed, and the extent of her continuing involvement with the company remains uncertain.</p> <p>Nvidia has indicated that Alice Huang has departed Megaspeed, although publicly available information does not fully establish her subsequent professional activities.</p> <p>The Chinese Embassy in Washington separately rejected the intelligence allegations, with spokesman Liu Chang accusing American authorities of making unfounded accusations against China.</p> <p>Megaspeed's management said outside counsel had notified American authorities of its intention to cooperate with their enquiries. The company has not publicly disclosed the findings of its internal examination.</p> <p>The White House, Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency have declined to provide detailed public comments on the intelligence assessment. No criminal charges against Alice Huang arising from the alleged espionage activities have been publicly established.</p> <h2></h2>