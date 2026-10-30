US Intelligence Suspects Megaspeed Executive Of Chinese Espionage Arabian Post
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, came under American surveillance after investigators began examining whether Megaspeed was helping Chinese companies circumvent restrictions on advanced Nvidia semiconductor exports. Intelligence officials subsequently concluded that she was acting as an asset for China's government, although the allegations remain unproven publicly.
China rejected the accusations on Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun described the allegations as groundless speculation intended to discredit Beijing. Nvidia also disputed suggestions that its chief executive had shared sensitive information with the Megaspeed executive.
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