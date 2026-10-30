Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

US Intelligence Suspects Megaspeed Executive Of Chinese Espionage Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-30 02:24:55

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> US intelligence officials believe a former senior executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International cultivated a relationship with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang while allegedly supplying information to Beijing, raising fresh concerns about Chinese intelligence operations targeting America's artificial intelligence industry.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, came under American surveillance after investigators began examining whether Megaspeed was helping Chinese companies circumvent restrictions on advanced Nvidia semiconductor exports. Intelligence officials subsequently concluded that she was acting as an asset for China's government, although the allegations remain unproven publicly.

China rejected the accusations on Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun described the allegations as groundless speculation intended to discredit Beijing. Nvidia also disputed suggestions that its chief executive had shared sensitive information with the Megaspeed executive.

MENAFN30102026000152002308ID1111892037


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search