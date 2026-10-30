10 CENTS CAPITAL Completes US$20 Million Financing And Sets Out A Phased Deployment Plan Arabian Post
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2026 – 10 CENTS CAPITAL SDN. BHD. (“10 CENTS CAPITAL”) has completed US$20 million in financing. With the capital, the well-known Malaysian investment holding company is adding three business lines of its own to its investment activities and will deploy the funds in phases, starting in Brazil.
How the capital will be deployed
The three new lines are AI business applications, global multilingual marketing and cross-border B2B trade. Part of the capital will build the technology and service base, including AI tools for customer research, marketing content and localisation, and the service model the business will run on. Another part will support cross-border B2B operations: research, information management and enquiry handling.
The remainder is set aside for market development, beginning with market entry in Brazil, the plan's first market. Local operations there will be handled by its Brazil operating brand, VIVAMOMENTO.
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