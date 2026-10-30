MENAFN - Swissinfo) How can governments regain the public's trust? The OECD brought politicians, officials and civil society representatives together in Paris for a discussion. But Switzerland was absent, and the potential of direct democracy to rebuild that trust went unexplored. An analysis. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Why Switzerland is missing from the debate over trust in government This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 09:00 9 minutes

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

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Hundreds of government and civil society representatives gathered at the heavily guarded Paris conference centre of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to confront a growing problem: public trust in government institutions is crumbling.

While participants debated among themselves inside the OECD headquarters, tens of thousands of school pupilsExternal link and university students were protesting on the streets of Paris. Later that week, over the weekend of October 17, there was looting and riots.

The scale of the problem is evident in the OECD's Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions, published in summer 2026. It found that many people lack confidence in their governments' ability to deal with major challenges such as global warming, migration and geopolitical tensions.

Across the 38 countries surveyed, an average of just 40% of people say they have at least a moderate level of trust in their government.

External Content 'Growing expectations' of a greater say in political decisions

According to the survey, fewer than one in three people feel that“people like them” have a say in government decisions, despite a large majority believing that elections can bring about change. This contradiction suggests voters want more ways to participate between elections. The report describes“growing and unmet citizens' expectations about having a say in decision-making beyond elections”.

Switzerland is a clear outlier, where 62% of people trust the government, and 65% feel that those who have a say in political decisions are“people like them”.

For Switzerland, the findings could be seen as international validation of its political system. Regular nationwide votes help people feel heard, and a consensus government brings together almost all major political forces. This means nearly all voters have someone in the government who represents their part of the political spectrum.

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On the face of it, Switzerland would seem an obvious case study for countries looking for ways out of the trust crisis. Yet the OECD report does not present it as an example, and its political model played no role in the conference discussions.

Participation models go largely unchallenged

Rather than endorsing a particular model, the study offers broader recommendations on what governments can do to build trust. These include giving citizens more opportunities to participate in decision-making and ensuring that the civil service is politically neutral.

Read our analysis of the OECD Trust Survey:

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