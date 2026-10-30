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MENAFN - Swissinfo) Crises are becoming more unpredictable and there are no clear-cut solutions for dealing with them. Western democracies are particularly vulnerable. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Why democracy risks becoming a casualty of technology This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 09:10 4 minutes Fredy Gsteiger/SRF, swissinfo

The world of security policy is in turmoil due to political and military reasons, but also technological – a factor that is often overlooked. Artificial intelligence, biotechnology, neurotechnology, nanotechnology and quantum computing are converging and fuelling one another, according to Jean-Marc Rickli of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

Power is shifting towards the tech giants

Rickli is a specialist in emerging global risks. He has been a professor at King's College London and Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, and he is a member of numerous advisory boards. Technological developments, he says, also have a“democratising” effect – a term he does not use in a positive sense. This is because the threshold is also falling for criminal gangs, terrorist organisations or individual companies to use them to exert their geopolitical influence. At the same time, the owners of tech companies are becoming more powerful than most heads of state and government.

According to Rickli, a corporation such as the US chip manufacturer Nvidia now has more financial clout than a middle-income country. It ranks just behind the US, China and Germany.“Yet such firms are not accountable to the public, but only to their shareholders. And artificial intelligence does not act in the interests of humanity.”

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