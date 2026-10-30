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Most Russian Missiles Fired At Ukraine 'Contain Swiss Parts'

Most Russian Missiles Fired At Ukraine 'Contain Swiss Parts'


Date: 2026-10-30 02:23:41

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Almost all Russian drones and missiles fired at Ukraine contain electronic components from Swiss companies, according to the Ukrainian intelligence service. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Most Russian missiles fired at Ukraine 'contain Swiss parts' This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 09:51 2 minutes SRF

Ukraine says it has identified parts made by 11 Swiss companies that play a crucial role in missiles, such as microcontrollers, navigational data processors, voltage converters, sensors and memory chips.

The Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR regularly publishes an inventory of electronic components found in the wreckage of Russian weapons. Swiss components have also reportedly been found in North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine.

More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland leads Europe in technology found in Russia's weapons

This content was published on Feb 24, 2026 Despite sanctions, components from Swiss companies can still be found in Russian missiles, drones and tanks.

Read more: Switzerland leads Europe in technology found in Russia's we

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